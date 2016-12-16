Healthcare.gov Enrollment Deadline Extended To Dec. 19

By Lisa Gillespie Dec 16, 2016

Credit healthcare.gov

The deadline to sign up for Healthcare.gov coverage has been extended to Monday, Dec. 19 at 11:59 p.m. The federal government made the announcement Thursday night, citing a high volume of people who have left requests to get enrolled.

The deadline is for coverage starting Jan. 1. The final deadline is March 1 for coverage starting April 1. The Affordable Care Act allows for a two-month grace period that consumers can go without health insurance and not receive a tax penalty.

“Our goal is to provide affordable coverage to everyone seeking it before the deadline, and these two additional business days will give consumers an opportunity to come back and complete their enrollment for Jan. 1 coverage,” said Kevin Counihan, CEO of the Health Insurance Marketplace in a release.

Healthcare.gov is replacing Kynect, the state exchange set up under former Gov. Steve Beshear. Gov. Matt Bevin ran on dismantling Kynect, citing concerns about cost.

Tags: 
health insurance
Kynect
health

Related Content

Obamacare's Demise Could Be Quicker Than Republicans Intend

By Dec 13, 2016
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Republicans in Congress say they'll vote to repeal much of the Affordable Care Act early next year — even though they don't yet have a plan to replace it.

But they also insist that they don't want to harm any of the millions of people who got their health insurance under the law.

The lawmakers' strategy? Vote to repeal, and fulfill their top campaign pledge. But delay the changes, and keep running Obamacare for as long as two years while they figure out how to fill the hole they'll create in the insurance market.

Considering A Multi-State Health Plan? Experts Say Read The Fine Print

By Lisa Gillespie Nov 16, 2016
Creative Commons

Consumer advocates are advising people to not buy into the name “multi-state” plan when shopping for individual market health insurance for next year because the plans don’t necessarily offer coverage across state lines.

Susan McConkey, a health insurance broker, said many consumers assume “multi-state” means coverage across state lines at in-network prices. But that isn’t true in most states, including Kentucky.

“They think they can use it in any state, and that’s not the case,” McConkey said.

The Office of Personnel Management in Washington, D.C. was assigned the task of getting insurers to offer these plans because of the agency’s experience managing federal employee health insurance.

Beth Hadley is in charge of multi-state plans at OPM. She acknowledged that the name is misleading, and said the agency is considering changing the name.

Healthcare.gov Enrollment Gets Off To Bumpy Start In Kentucky

By Lisa Gillespie Nov 3, 2016
healthcare.gov

Sharon Bush spent 30 minutes on Tuesday helping a client sign up for an email account. The email address is a necessary step in signing up for health insurance through Healthcare.gov.

Bush didn’t realized that the email requirement for the federal exchange would take up so much time.

“In southeastern Kentucky, there are a lot of people who don’t have and/or use technology,” Bush said. “[The client] is a grandmother in her early 60s, and she just said, ‘I have two granddaughters and they use it a lot.’”

Bush works in Manchester, Kentucky, at Grace Community Health Center, where she helps people sign up for health insurance. She’s a former Kynector, a person paid by the state to assist people with enrollment. She helped people last year find health insurance through Kynect and is now helping people sign up on the federal exchange at Healthcare.gov.

In early October, Gov. Matt Bevin was given approval by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to dismantle the state-based insurance portal, Kynect, leaving Kentuckians searching for insurance to go through the federal portal, Healthcare.gov.

Anthem Is Reducing Insurance Exchange Plan Benefits In Kentucky

By editor Oct 21, 2016

Kentuckians in more than half of all counties who buy insurance through HealthCare.gov next year will have a much more limited choice of doctors and hospitals.

That’s because the only insurer left in Kentucky offering exchange plans in all 120 counties — Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield — will only offer an HMO plan in 74 of those counties starting Jan. 1.

One in Five Kentucky Adults Put Off Medical Care in 2016 Over Cost

By Oct 11, 2016
Creative Commons

A new study shows fewer Kentucky adults are delaying or skipping medical care because of cost concerns.

The report from the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky says a little more than 20 percent of Kentuckians who are 18 and older put off treatment this year because they couldn’t afford it.

That’s a big improvement over the 32 percent who skipped or delayed medical care in 2009.

“It’s still too high a figure, and we’re still higher than the national average,” said Foundation President and CEO Ben Chandler. “But it’s certainly better than what it was, and it’s a good sign and a step in the right direction.”

Chandler says the increasing number of Kentuckians who have health coverage under the Affordable Care Act has made a big difference. He points out income level is also a big predictor of whether Kentuckians had to put off getting medical care.

Kentucky Sees Enrollment Boost Following Transition to Federal Exchange

By Dec 12, 2016
Healthcare.gov

More than 30,000 Kentuckians have signed up for health insurance since the state transitioned to the federal exchange on November 1.  Healthcare.gov replaced the state’s previous insurance portal known as Kynect.  This time last year, more than 27,000 Kentuckians had enrolled in coverage, according to state officials. 

Melissa Grimes works for Community Action of Southern Kentucky, which serves 11 counties.  She oversees the assistors who are trained to help enrollees navigate the online process.  Grimes says it’s taking longer to enroll people under the federal exchange.

Mind Over Platter: Mindful Eating Might Trim Region’s Obesity

By Mary Meehan Nov 28, 2016
Sarah Jane Sanders

Candy, candy canes, candy corn and syrup. Those are the four basic food groups according to Buddy the Elf. And this time of year, the gluttonous season, it seems like he is onto something.

But researchers say that mindful eating –choosing quality over quantity and savoring your meals instead of, say, plowing through another pint of Ben & Jerry’s while watching “Westworld” — can make a difference.

That’s especially important because the Ohio Valley has a serious problem. In Ohio more than a quarter of adults are obese. In Kentucky it’s about a third. And in West Virginia, it’s even higher.

 

“For this exercise let’s just go ahead and close our eyes.” University of Kentucky Professor Dr. Geza Bruckner starts his class on Mindful Eating at Lexington Healing Arts.

There are about 20 people in the class, mostly middle aged women, although there are a few men and, as might be expected, some Birkenstocks are in view. The strain shows on their faces as they try to clear their heads and do what should come naturally: breathe.

In Depressed Rural Kentucky, Worries Mount Over Medicaid Cutbacks

By Phil Galewitz & Phil Nov 21, 2016
Phil Galewitz/Kaiser Health News

For Freida Lockaby, an unemployed 56-year-old woman who lives with her dog in an aging mobile home in Manchester, Ky., one of America's poorest places, the Affordable Care Act was life altering.

The law allowed Kentucky to expand Medicaid in 2014 and made Lockaby – along with 440,000 other low-income state residents – newly eligible for free health care under the state-federal insurance program. Enrollment gave Lockaby her first insurance in 11 years.

"It's been a godsend to me," said the former Ohio school custodian who moved to Kentucky a decade ago.

Lockaby finally got treated for a thyroid disorder that had left her so exhausted she'd almost taken root in her living room chair. Cataract surgery let her see clearly again. A carpal tunnel operation on her left hand eased her pain and helped her sleep better. Daily medications brought her high blood pressure and elevated cholesterol level under control.