Heart Of The Matter: Needle Drug Use Brings Spike In Heart Infections

By Mary Meehan 40 minutes ago

Credit Alexandra Kanik

The Ohio Valley’s addiction crisis has brought another health problem, as rising numbers of needle drug users are contracting a serious form of heart infection called endocarditis. The rate of endocarditis doubled in the region over a decade, and many patients require repeated, expensive treatment and surgery as they return to drug use and once again become infected.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, annual Medicaid spending on endocarditis is more than $700 million, a number likely to rise if treatment does not change to also address the growing health impact of substance abuse.

Doctors at the University of Kentucky are creating a team approach to address endocarditis and the addiction contributing to it. It’s a challenge that has forced them to change traditional practices, break down walls between different medical practices, and get to the heart of the problem.

An Emerging Problem

Endocarditis is a result of bacteria accumulating around and infecting a heart valve. It can appear initially as mild, flu-like symptoms or chest pains and extreme discomfort. Emergency surgery to replace heart valves is required in the most extreme cases, but standard treatment involves weeks of sustained doses of antibiotics to make sure the infection is completely cleared.

Sharing or even reusing syringes can build up the bacteria causing endocarditis.
Credit Mary Meehan

Since 2008, University of Kentucky researcher Jennifer Havens has tracked the health of hundreds of addicts in Hazard, Kentucky. She said that in the last few years she’s seen a spike in endocarditis cases.

“They may or may not be sharing needles but they’re reusing the same syringes, which accumulates bacteria, which they’re basically shooting into their bodies,” she said.

Havens said traditional cardiac units aren’t designed to treat addiction so the patients frequently return to previous, dangerous habits.

“If you’re not treating their substance abuse issue in the hospital they can potentially go right back out and infect themselves,” Havens said.

University of Kentucky researcher Jennifer Havens documented a spike in endocarditis cases.
Credit Mary Meehan

According to the CDC, addicts with endocarditis are 10 times more likely than other patients to die or require a second surgery months after initially leaving the hospital. Research has also shown that addicts tend to leave the hospital more often before the weeks-long series of antibiotics that is necessary to complete treatment.

In many cases, the patients are in withdrawal from opiate addiction during treatment. The intense atmosphere of post-surgery care only amplifies the anxiety and pain of withdrawal from opiates, said UK infectious disease specialist Dr. Saritha Gomadam.

“It definitely affects us,” she said. “Our heart just goes out when we see a really young patient in their 20s crying that they want to quit.”

Overall, the median age of endocarditis patients is rising slightly. But at UK and other hospitals treating a large population with substance abuse disorders it is younger patients who are more often returning in need of multiple surgeries. Gomadam said the question of how to treat them most effectively “is something we talk about almost every time we are on service.”

“There is sort of a moment where you both sit there and you know you have to do something,” she said.

There are also physical limitations to how much the body can take.

“Any kind of surgery has its risks,” she said. “There comes a point where there’s only so many times that their body can be opened up.”

The scar tissue from repeated surgeries can make valve replacement difficult and dangerous.

Teachable Moment

When the patient comes into the hospital with endocarditis it offers an opportunity for the team to have a discussion about substance abuse treatment, said Dr. Laura Fanucchi, who specializes in internal medicine and addiction.  She is working with Gomadam to create the new treatment method.

“I believe -- and our data support this -- that coming to the hospital being very sick from a complication from untreated substance abuse disorder or untreated opioid addiction can be a moment where we can really reach that patient and help them start positive changes,” said Fanucchi.

Dr. Laura Fanucchi said addiction treatment "has been siloed from general medical care.”
Credit UK Hospital

But addressing the social challenges around addiction requires skills outside of traditional endocarditis treatment.

“If we don’t work together we are not going to be successful because the patient has problems that my antibiotics will not cure,” said Gomadam.

Gomadam and Fanucchi are in the early stages of creating a unique team approach for endocarditis after seeing the same young, addicted patients again and again.

“We are working closely with internal medicine, cardiology, cardiothoracic surgery” Gomadam said, with each group bringing in a particular expertise.

Breaking Silos

Such an approach requires education for both patients and providers.

“A lot of patients with untreated addiction feel very stigmatized by the health care community,” Fanucchi said.

That distrust can result in patients being even reluctant to say they have a problem abusing drugs.

On the other hand, health providers often see the ravages of addiction but very few people in recovery. That takes its own toll, especially on health care providers.

“I think seeing for a long time the complications of untreated substance use disorder some health care professionals start to feel hopeless, and that will engender a culture of frustration,” Fanucchi said.

She said the answer lies in creating communication across medical and addiction services that have traditionally operated independently of each other.

Credit Alexandra Kanik

“I think it’s long standing in treatment of addiction that it has been siloed from general medical care,” said Fanucchi. “It’s not historically been part of general medical education and residency. So we’re going to address that.”

The approach has been well received, she said, but it is a big shift that will take time.

Fanucchi said another key in finding the right treatment focus is recognizing the need for sustained medical intervention and recognizing relapse as a part of the disease process.

“Trying to be successful, particularly with opioids, with detox only or abstinence only is part of the reason that we are in this problem that we are in, unfortunately,” she said.

That means bridging the hospital stay with drugs that help with withdrawal, such as naloxone and buprenorphine, plus counseling or treatment.

“The analogy is that someone comes into the ER sick from diabetes and you send them home and tell them not to eat sweets but don’t give them any insulin,” she said. “And we wonder when they come back why their diabetes is a problem again.”

Tags: 
addiction crisis
Ohio Valley ReSource
Needle exchange
endocarditis

Related Content

Born Addicted: The Race To Treat The Ohio Valley's Drug Affected Babies

By Aaron Payne Feb 6, 2017
John Ted Dagatano

She asked to not be identified. And it’s understandable given the stigma attached to addiction. For this story, we’ll call her “Mary.”

Mary lives in eastern Kentucky and has struggled with an addiction that began with painkillers and progressed to heroin.

“As soon as I opened my eyes, I had to get it,” Mary said. “And even when I did get it, then I had to think of the next way that I was going to get.”

Mary was using when she learned she was pregnant with her first child. She sought treatment but the disease had a tight grip on her.

The child was born dependent on opioids and went through the pains of withdrawal shortly after delivery.

“To see that little boy go through that stuff, you’d think that I would, like, change my life around immediately but I didn’t,” Mary said. “I didn’t want to believe it. I was in complete denial that because of my choices, it was my fault that he was going through that.”

Bright Spots: Positive Outliers In A Region Plagued By Poor Health

By Aaron Payne May 1, 2017
Alexandra Kanik

By most measures, health outcomes in the Ohio Valley region are not very good, with many parts of Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia ranking near the bottom among states.

But a team of health researchers may have found a few places within the region that stand out. They see them as potential ‘bright spots’ -- places with some health measures better than expected for the region.

Now the researchers want to know why these communities fare better and whether the lessons can be applied elsewhere.

Residents of West Virginia’s smallest county give different answers when asked to describe their home.

“There is here a very strong sense of community," a local reverend said.

“The people are friendly. They’re helpful,” according to a woman working with a local non-profit operating in one of the county’s poorest areas.

Leap Of Faith: Religious Communities Reconsider Needle Exchanges

By Mary Meehan Jan 9, 2017
Mary Meehan

Sitting on top of the Bible on Pastor Brad Epperson’s desk at the Clay City First Church of God is a list of goals for his small congregation written in a looping cursive hand.

“Our community ought to see the love of God in us, not just by our understanding of a compassionate Gospel, but our public acts of love,” is near the top.

Epperson was born and raised in Powell County in the mountains of eastern Kentucky.

It is one of nearly 100 counties in Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia designated at high risk for HIV infection by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The 10 counties the CDC identified as highest risk are all in eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia. Powell County ranks 15th in the nation. Wolfe County, next door, ranks a sad number one.

Addiction Battle On The Ballot: Opioid Epidemic A Potent Campaign Issue

By Aaron Payne Nov 7, 2016
Alexandra Kanik

The opioid epidemic is on the agenda for political campaigns from the presidential race down to the local level in the Ohio Valley region. Election Day could shape the response to the crisis in states with some of the nation’s highest rates of addiction and overdoses.

Pat Fogarty, Director of Business Development and Mission Advancement at The Healing Place treatment center in Louisville said he’s seen the political discussion about addiction change for the better.

“There’s less stigma around addiction by the way it’s been approached by our leadership,” he said. “That needs to continue to snowball for the future and not be put on the backburner.”

Addiction specialists say that while they’ve seen progress, there is still need for treatment resources, prevention programs, and aid for law enforcement across the region. They hope candidates in this year’s election cycle understand those needs.