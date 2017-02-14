Henderson County Schools Preparing to Roll Out Drug-Testing

The Henderson County school system is preparing to begin random drug-testing.

Starting in the 2017-18 school year, middle and high school students who participate in extra-curricular activities and those applying for a parking permit will be subject to the testing.

Band Director Adam Thomas says he hopes the new policy will be a deterrent.

"If they're at a party or something like that and somebody offers them something, we really hope they will say 'What if this is the week I get drawn in the random testing and we've got the big game on Friday or state marching band on Saturday? I don't want to miss out on that because I made one poor decision.'"

Thomas says the other goal is to identify teens who have started using drugs and provide them early intervention.

Parents may also opt-in to the drug-testing program, even if their child is not a driver or involved in extra-curricular activities.

Henderson County will join 99 other public school systems in Kentucky that are already drug-testing.