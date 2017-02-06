Here’s What Kentucky Lawmakers Will Consider Starting On Tuesday

State lawmakers return to Frankfort Tuesday after a break in this year’s General Assembly. With nearly two months left, the legislature is likely to consider major changes to the public education and criminal justice systems, giving the governor more power to reorganize university boards and altering the way medical malpractice lawsuits progress through the courts.

The newly Republican-controlled legislature approved a flurry of conservative legislation last month, including two anti-abortion bills, so-called right-to-work union regulations and a repeal of the elevated minimum wage on public construction projects.

Heading into the bulk of the session, legislative leaders say the pace won’t be as quick — the aforementioned bills were passed with the minimum five-day duration — but the concepts are still weighty.

The House and Senate reconvene at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, and Gov. Matt Bevin is scheduled to give his State of the Commonwealth on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Here’s some of what lawmakers will be debating:

Education Reform

Whether to allow charter schools to open up in Kentucky will be one of the biggest pieces of legislation considered this year. Only seven states in the country don’t allow charters.

Stymied by Democrats in previous sessions, Republicans are likely to approve a charter schools bill this session.

But questions remain over whether to allow charters to open up across the state or just in Lexington and Louisville, how to hold the organizations accountable and the specifics of how the institutions would be funded.

Lawmakers will also consider a major overhaul of the public education system that would change standardized testing for students and require school districts to develop their own teacher evaluation systems.

Criminal Justice Reform

Kentucky lawmakers will consider an extensive criminal justice reform bill designed to reduce the state’s prison population and save taxpayer money.

Among the provisions in a draft of the bill:

  • Raising the threshold from $500 to $2,000 for a theft offense to be considered a felony and raising the amount from $1,000 to $5,000 to be charged with a felony for missed child support payments
  • “No money bail,” allowing low-income Kentuckians charged with some crimes to be released from jail before trial even if they can’t afford to pay bail
  • Allowing companies to locate and employ prisoners inside prison wall

The bill is the product of Bevin’s Criminal Justice Policy Assessment Council, which was created last year and includes 23 state officials, lawmakers and policy advocates from around the state.

University Reorganization

The governor would have power to remove and replace members of state university boards and other education boards under a new bill filed by Senate President Robert Stivers.

The governor would be able to exercise this power “if a board or council is unable to perform its statutory duties.”

The legislation comes in response to Bevin’s abolishment and replacement of the University of Louisville Board of Trustees last summer. A trial court ruled that the governor didn’t have the authority to remove board members without cause, but the governor argues he had to remove the members to bring the panel’s makeup into compliance with racial and political standards laid out in Kentucky law.

REAL ID

Kentucky hasn’t yet updated its driver’s license and ID card laws to bring the state into compliance with stricter standards approved by Congress more than a decade ago.

A bill to bring the state into compliance requires the cards to be issued by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet instead of local county clerk offices. It would also verify applicants for drivers’ licenses or ID cards using a national immigration database.

The measure has been opposed by Tea Party groups and the ACLU of Kentucky, citing privacy concerns.

Bevin vetoed a similar bill last year, but Kentuckians stand to face sanctions if a fix isn’t approved by the legislature soon.

Starting June 6, federal agencies such as military bases and nuclear facilities would stop accepting Kentucky drivers’ licenses if the state isn’t brought into compliance. If that’s still the case on Jan. 22, 2018, Kentuckians won’t be able to use drivers’ licenses to board domestic flights.

Medical Review Panels

Medical malpractice claims would be vetted by a panel of health care providers before the cases go to court under SB 4, filed by Republican Sen. Ralph Alvarado of Winchester.

Under the bill, the panel would render an opinion on the validity of the malpractice claim that would be attached to the case when it heads to court.

Supporters say medical review panels reduce the number of frivolous lawsuits and lower health care costs. Opponents say they add extra costs and make it harder for plaintiffs to win the cases.

Related Content

Kentucky Lawmakers To Consider Sweeping Changes To Criminal Justice System

By Feb 3, 2017
Kentucky lawmakers will consider an extensive criminal justice reform bill next week designed to save the state money by keeping people out of jail.

The bill is the product of Gov. Matt Bevin’s Criminal Justice Policy Assessment Council, which was created last year and includes 23 state officials, lawmakers and policy advocates from around the state.

Although the legislation hasn’t been finalized, a late draft of the omnibus proposal had several major changes to the state’s criminal code, including a provision for “no money bail,” which would allow low-income Kentuckians charged with some crimes to be released from jail before trial even if they can’t afford to pay bail.

In Kentucky, Debate Over Charter Schools Pits ‘Urban vs. Rural’

By Feb 1, 2017
When Kentucky lawmakers return to Frankfort next week, they’re expected to take up charter school legislation.

Republican leaders are confident that some form of charter school enabling legislation will pass this session. But now, the debate has shifted to whether to permit the schools across the state or just in Lexington and Louisville.

A Divided Majority?

Kentucky is one of only seven states in the nation without charter schools, and most people predict that will change this year. But earlier this week at a meeting of Greater Louisville Inc., the Louisville area’s chamber of commerce, House Speaker Jeff Hoover tapped the brakes slightly on a statewide charter school bill.

Charter Schools Are Likely Coming To Kentucky. So, What Are They?

By Jan 31, 2017
Kentucky is one of seven states in the U.S. that doesn’t allow charter schools. But the General Assembly is likely to soon approve a bill that would make the organizations a reality in the Bluegrass.

Lawmakers will return next week to consider the measure. So what exactly are charter schools, and are they effective?

Supporters have pushed to open Kentucky up to charter schools for years, but opponents, most notably the state teacher’s union, successfully lobbied to keep the policy from passing enabling legislation into law.

During a legislative hearing last year, Education and Workforce Development Secretary Hal Heiner gave an impassioned speech in favor of charters, calling out the Kentucky Educators Association for opposing them.

Judge Sets Hearing in Suit Challenging Kentucky Abortion Law

By Associated Press Jan 25, 2017
A federal judge has scheduled a hearing for next month on a lawsuit seeking to block a new Kentucky law that requires doctors to perform an ultrasound prior to an abortion.

The Courier-Journal reports that U.S. District Judge David Hale has set the hearing for Feb. 16. He'll hear arguments on whether he should order a temporary halt to the law passed by Kentucky legislators this month.

The measure took effect after Gov. Matt Bevin signed it into law. The new law also requires that abortion providers display and describe the ultrasound images to pregnant women, even if the women avert their eyes, which is permissible.

Beshear Will Defend Abortion Ultrasound Law, Won’t Defend 20-Week Ban

By Jan 11, 2017
Attorney General Andy Beshear says he will not defend the state if it is sued over a law passed by the state legislature last week banning abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

But Beshear, the Kentucky’s top law enforcement official, said he would defend the state in a lawsuit against another new law requiring abortion doctors to narrate an ultrasound as they perform the procedure on women seeking abortions.

Both laws went into effect over the weekend after Gov. Matt Bevin signed the legislation during a speedy first-week of the newly Republican-led General Assembly.