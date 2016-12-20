Here’s Why Health Insurance Options For Kentuckians Have Dwindled

By Lisa Gillespie Dec 20, 2016

Credit Lisa Gillespie

Vickie Sheehan is one of the lucky ones.

She gained health insurance in 2013 through the Affordable Care Act, buying coverage on the health exchange. Since then, Sheehan has undergone treatment for anal cancer.

“Everyone complained about Obamacare… to me, it saved my life,” Sheehan said.

She still feels that way. But this year, for the first time since the ACA, or Obamacare, was implemented, there are fewer choices for Sheehan and the more than 82,000 Kentuckians who get their insurance on the exchange. Fewer companies are selling insurance to these customers, and the lack of options means higher prices and fewer benefits.

In Kentucky, most people get health insurance through government programs — like Medicaid or Medicare — or through their employers. But since the ACA created health exchanges, everyone else in Kentucky has been able to get coverage on the marketplace. In Kentucky, until recently, that marketplace was called Kynect.

But Kentuckians buying coverage for 2017 on the exchange can’t get coverage from Aetna, United Healthcare, Cigna or the Kentucky Health Cooperative. Insurance on health exchanges is just one of the products these companies offer.

But while other products — like Medicaid or Medicare — are making money, the exchanges are losing money.

Why?

There are two main reasons, and both are illustrated by 63-year-old Sheehan.

1. There are lots of unhealthy people buying insurance through exchanges and not enough healthy people to balance them out.

Sheehan has been buying her insurance on the exchange for the past three years. Since then, she’s racked up big hospital bills: radiation, chemotherapy and surgery for anal cancer. Her insurance has paid those bills. Now, Sheehan’s anal cancer is gone, but doctors have also found spots on her liver that she’ll have to get checked out every three months. Insurance will pay for those tests, too.

“The tests I have to have are expensive, and without insurance, and good insurance that’s going to be pay… I don’t know what people do that can’t afford insurance,” Sheehan said.

This is one of the big issues with the viability of the health exchanges. Anyone can get coverage, because insurance companies aren’t allowed to exclude people with pre-existing conditions. And if the penalties aren’t high enough to convince young healthy people to buy into the system, too, it’s unbalanced.

There are too many people like Sheehan, and not enough healthy people to balance out her expenses.

“It’s in the interest of young people to avoid expensive insurance plans because they’re paying more than they’d get back in services,” said Norman Daniels, professor of ethics and population health at the Harvard School of Public Health. “I think that’s what happened that forced a lot of insurers out of market.”

2. Insurers end up paying a lot more for care for people who have insurance through exchanges, which eats away at profits.

So, Sheehan’s insurance company has spent a lot of money on her care. But even where insurers are pulling out of health insurance exchanges, they’re still offering insurance to the elderly, poor and disabled through Medicaid and Medicare programs.

Typically, people in these programs need a lot of care for chronic health conditions, too. And yet, insurers are making money.

And that’s because depending on where you get your insurance, your doctor is paid differently. Employer-based insurance typically pays doctors the most. Medicaid typically pays doctors the least.

So, while Sheehan might be getting the same care as someone with Medicaid, her care costs more for her insurance company than if she were on Medicaid. That’s according to Burke Christensen, insurance professor at Eastern Kentucky University. While Medicaid might pay $300 for a procedure that the hospital bills $1,000 for, the exchange insurance plan would pay $800 for that same procedure.

“It costs more to insure those same folks than it does Medicare or Medicaid,” Christensen said.

The insurers remaining on the exchange are trying to keep costs down in a new way: by limiting the doctors their customers can use.

That’s what’s happening to Sheehan, who has insurance through Humana. Humana is only offering insurance on the exchange in one Kentucky county — Jefferson County — and Sheehan’s plan now only offers a limited network of doctors and no out-of-network benefits. People in other Kentucky counties can get insurance through the exchange from CareSource or Anthem; both of those companies now offer only “health maintenance organization,” or HMO, networks in most places.

Ben Sommers, assistant professor of health policy and economics at Harvard University, said the goal is to keep costs down.

“(These plans) tend to focus on keeping costs down, not giving people access to most top academic medical centers but focusing on giving people the services they want,” Sommers said. “And that seems to be more effective.”

But for Sheehan, even though her doctor selection is limited and her deductible has gone up, any insurance is preferable to none. Now that the future of these exchanges is in flux – President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, which would include exchanges – Sheehan is worried about what will happen to people like her.

“I think (Trump) realized what the care means to people,” Sheehan said. “He says he is going to revamp it, and not get rid of it, and I hope he sticks to his word. I’m skeptical, scared. I just hope he sticks by his word.”

For Kentuckians who already have coverage through the state health exchange, open enrollment for a policy that begins January 1 runs until the end of this month. For those purchasing coverage for the first time, the deadline was December 19.

Tags: 
Affordable Care Act
health insurance
health

Related Content

Obamacare's Demise Could Be Quicker Than Republicans Intend

By Dec 13, 2016
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Republicans in Congress say they'll vote to repeal much of the Affordable Care Act early next year — even though they don't yet have a plan to replace it.

But they also insist that they don't want to harm any of the millions of people who got their health insurance under the law.

The lawmakers' strategy? Vote to repeal, and fulfill their top campaign pledge. But delay the changes, and keep running Obamacare for as long as two years while they figure out how to fill the hole they'll create in the insurance market.

One in Five Kentucky Adults Put Off Medical Care in 2016 Over Cost

By Oct 11, 2016
Creative Commons

A new study shows fewer Kentucky adults are delaying or skipping medical care because of cost concerns.

The report from the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky says a little more than 20 percent of Kentuckians who are 18 and older put off treatment this year because they couldn’t afford it.

That’s a big improvement over the 32 percent who skipped or delayed medical care in 2009.

“It’s still too high a figure, and we’re still higher than the national average,” said Foundation President and CEO Ben Chandler. “But it’s certainly better than what it was, and it’s a good sign and a step in the right direction.”

Chandler says the increasing number of Kentuckians who have health coverage under the Affordable Care Act has made a big difference. He points out income level is also a big predictor of whether Kentuckians had to put off getting medical care.

Uncompensated Care Costs Are Way Down For Kentucky Hospitals

By Lisa Gillespie Oct 4, 2016
Flickr/Creative Commons

If you go to the hospital this year, there will likely be a small decrease in your bill from previous years.

That’s because hospitals in Kentucky saw the lowest rates of charity care in 2015 since before Medicaid expansion went into effect four years ago.

But it might not last.

Charity care refers to the services hospitals provide patients who can’t pay because they don’t have insurance. Hospitals get paid back for this partially by the state and federal government, but they pass the remaining cost on to insured people.

In 2015, Kentucky hospitals had $552 million in charity care costs, compared with $2.4 billion four years ago.

The findings on uncompensated care come from a new report from the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky report out last week.

A big reason for the dip is likely from the state’s expanded Medicaid program.

Baptist Health Plan To Stop Selling Insurance In Kentucky

By Associated Press Oct 3, 2016
Shutterstock

Baptist Health Plan says it will not sell policies in Kentucky next year, meaning about 7,000 people will have to find a new insurance provider.

Kentucky’s fourth-largest insurer notified state officials in a letter. In a news release, state officials say company President James S. Fritz said Baptist Health Plan had enrolled more people than it planned and said federal risk assessments imposed by the federal Affordable Care Act are “unsustainable.”

The company’s insurance plans sold on the state’s health exchange will be good through Dec. 31. Plans sold off the exchange will expire March 31, 2017.

The news means next year people in 59 counties will have one insurance provider selling plans on the state health exchange. Off the exchange, most counties will have two options, state officials said.

Study: Medicaid Expansion Led To Dramatic Drop In Kentucky Uninsured

By Ja'Nel Johnson Feb 18, 2016
Flickr/Creative Commons

A new study says the number of low-income Kentuckians without health insurance declined by 68 percent in the first year of the state’s Medicaid expansion.

The research was conducted by the University of Louisville’s School of Public Health and Information Sciences Department of Health Management and Systems Sciences by faculty members Joseph Benitez, Liza Creel and J’Aime Jennings.

It was published Wednesday in Health Affairs.

The study said 35 percent of low-income Kentuckians were uninsured at the end of 2013, and 11 percent were uninsured in late 2014. The research aligns with past studies that show sharp drops in the rate of uninsured in Kentucky since the Affordable Care Act was implemented.

Benitez and his colleagues also found declines in the number of people lacking a regular source of health care and those with unmet medical needs.