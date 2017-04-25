Here's How You Can Safely Get Rid of Those Old Prescription Drugs

By 4 hours ago

Credit Creative Commons

Kentucky State Police officers are teaming up with the federal government to collect unused and outdated prescription medications.

Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, and drop-off locations will be set up at locations across the commonwealth.

State Police spokesman Josh Brashears says it’s opportunity to get rid of medications that could be accidentally ingested by children, stolen, or misused.

“Any kind of solid dosage units—pills or liquid cough syrup, anything like that, we can accept and safely dispose of that.”

He adds that the “take back” effort is a much better alternative to flushing old medicine down the toilet, or throwing it in the trash.

“You can contaminate a water stream or animals can get into it—a dog might get into your trash. This is the responsible thing to do, to dispose of it this way so that everybody knows that it’s safely taken care of.”

All items collected during the drug take-back day will be handed over to the federal Drug Enforcement Agency for proper disposal. Last year, nearly 9,800 pounds of old pharmaceutical products were collected at 50 sites across Kentucky.

This year’s drop-off sites include the KSP posts in Bowling Green, Columbia, Elizabethtown, Henderson, and Nortonville. You can see the state police site locations here.

Collection activities will take place from 10am to 2pm Saturday.

Tags: 
prescription drugs
drugs
KSP
Kentucky State Police

Related Content

LifeSkills Opening Scottsville Recovery Center for Women with Infants

By Apr 24, 2017
Park Place Recovery Center for Women

Kentucky’s opioid addiction epidemic sometimes takes its toll on the most vulnerable in society – babies.

Now the healthcare services company LifeSkills is opening a new substance abuse treatment center in Scottsville. It will accept pregnant women, as well women with  infants up to 10 months old.

Geneva Bradshaw is program manager for Park Place Recovery Center for Women.

"We believe the addition of being able to bring their infants will definitely increase their motivation for wanting to get assistance and the help that they need.”

Bradshaw says pregnant women pose a major risk to their babies when use they opioids.

Kentucky Sheriff Accused of Stealing Painkillers Resigns

By Associated Press Apr 4, 2017
Webmd.com

A Kentucky sheriff has resigned after pleading guilty to charges stemming from the theft of painkillers from a terminally ill cancer patient.

WDRB reports that Carroll County Sheriff Jamie Kinman resigned Monday after pleading guilty to 11 charges related to the theft of painkillers. His plea comes as an opioid crisis sweeps the U.S. and reaches epidemic levels in the state.

Kinman's plea required him to enroll in a one-year rehabilitation program and resign. He was sentenced to five years of probation and could have the convictions dropped if he doesn't get into further legal trouble.

Frankfort Panel Approves New Limits On Painkillers, Tougher Fentanyl Penalty

By Feb 16, 2017
LRC Public Information

Doctors would only be able to prescribe three days’ worth of painkillers under a bill that passed out of a legislative committee on Wednesday.

The legislation would also increase penalties for trafficking fentanyl and other synthetic opioid drugs.

The bill comes as Louisville and other cities and counties around Kentucky are seeing surges in overdoses and deaths related to illicit drugs spiked with fentanyl and other synthetics.

Gov. Matt Bevin threw his support behind the legislation, saying he wants to enhance punishments against dealers of the synthetic drugs.

Henderson County Schools Preparing to Roll Out Drug-Testing

By Feb 14, 2017

The Henderson County school system is preparing to begin random drug-testing. 

Starting in the 2017-18 school year, middle and high school students who participate in extra-curricular activities and those applying for a parking permit will be subject to the testing. 

Band Director Adam Thomas says he hopes the new policy will be a deterrent. 

"If they're at a party or something like that and somebody offers them something, we really hope they will say 'What if this is the week I get drawn in the random testing and we've got the big game on Friday or state marching band on Saturday? I don't want to miss out on that because I made one poor decision.'"

Operation UNITE Wins Grant to Combat Drug Abuse in Kentucky

By Associated Press Jan 20, 2017
Creative Commons

The Appalachian Regional Commission has approved a $100,000 grant for Operation UNITE to continue fighting drug abuse in southern and eastern Kentucky.

U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers says the funding will help expand the organization's impact. The Kentucky Republican says Operation UNITE's approach to curb addiction has become a national model. Rogers helped launch UNITE in 2003.

The competitive grant includes $50,000 from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.