A Historic 'State of the Commonwealth' Speech

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin delivered his second State of the Commonwealth address Wednesday night. It was the first time in state history a Republican governor addressed a joint session of a Republican-led legislature.

Bevin led off his speech saying, "It's good to be in Speaker Hoover's House," referring to House Speaker Jeff Hoover, who now presides over the chamber after Republicans secured a majority of seats for the first time since 1921.

In his address, Bevin touted recent legislation quickly passed by the Republican-dominated legislature last month, including a pair of anti-abortion bills, ‘right-to-work’ legislation and the repeal of higher wages for workers on state construction projects.

But he said lawmakers likely wouldn’t be able to pass legislation as rapidly moving forward, “I encourage you, please be patient. Those of you that are out there watching that want this, that and the other thing done, they will come. If they don’t come this year, they will be coming soon."

Bevin also announced he plans to call a special session of the legislature sometime this year, in order to reform the state’s tax code and find solutions for Kentucky’s public pension crisis.

During the speech, Bevin doubled down on comments he made last year: that the state should invest in education programs from which it can get “good returns, ”“Interpretive this and interdisciplinary that, this is not where the jobs of the 21st Century are. They’re just not. And so we are going to invest where we can get good return on that.”

Last year Bevin drew fire for saying there would be “more incentives to electrical engineers than French literature majors.”

Bevin also criticized Kentucky’s status as one of seven states that don’t allow charter schools, saying that the state “has a monopoly on public education dollars.”

Lawmakers will likely consider a charter school bill during this year’s legislative session.