A Historic 'State of the Commonwealth' Speech

By 50 minutes ago

Credit Ryland Barton

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin delivered his second State of the Commonwealth address Wednesday night.  It was the first time in state history a Republican governor addressed a joint session of a Republican-led legislature.

 Bevin led off his speech saying, "It's good to be in Speaker Hoover's House," referring to House Speaker Jeff Hoover, who now presides over the chamber after Republicans secured a majority of seats for the first time since 1921.

In his address, Bevin touted recent legislation quickly passed by the Republican-dominated legislature last month, including a pair of anti-abortion bills, ‘right-to-work’ legislation and the repeal of higher wages for workers on state construction projects.

But he said lawmakers likely wouldn’t be able to pass legislation as rapidly moving forward, “I encourage you, please be patient. Those of you that are out there watching that want this, that and the other thing done, they will come. If they don’t come this year, they will be coming soon."

Bevin also announced he plans to call a special session of the legislature sometime this year, in order to reform the state’s tax code and find solutions for Kentucky’s public pension crisis.

During the speech, Bevin doubled down on comments he made last year: that the state should invest in education programs from which it can get “good returns, ”“Interpretive this and interdisciplinary that, this is not where the jobs of the 21st Century are. They’re just not. And so we are going to invest where we can get good return on that.”

Last year Bevin drew fire for saying there would be “more incentives to electrical engineers than French literature majors.”

Bevin also criticized Kentucky’s status as one of seven states that don’t allow charter schools, saying that the state “has a monopoly on public education dollars.”

Lawmakers will likely consider a charter school bill during this year’s legislative session.

GOP Rep. Declines Spot on Stumbo's Committee to Investigate Gov. Bevin

By Oct 7, 2016
Kentucky LRC

GOP state Representative David Floyd declined an appointment to a special committee to investigate Republican Gov. Matt Bevin.

Floyd was one of two Republicans placed on the committee by Kentucky House Speaker Greg Stumbo, a Democrat.  

The committee is assigned to look into whether Bevin broke the law when he tried to convince some Democratic lawmakers to switch parties.  

In a letter to Stumbo, Floyd said he must decline the appointment because of "pressing family concerns."

State Lawmakers Reflect On Quiet Pace in Frankfort

By Stu Johnson Jan 26, 2014
Kentucky LRC

The Kentucky general assembly is about a third of the way through the 2014 session.  As is the case in most Kentucky legislative sessions, a great deal of the voting comes in the later weeks and days.  For instance, no votes occurred in either house Friday and both the House and Senate were in session for less than an hour.  Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer says his chamber tends to move at a slower pace.

“If you go back and look at the formation of our country, I believe it was Ben Franklin who said that the House is like legislation that comes out as hot as coffee and the Senate is the saucer on which it cools.  So, we are contemplative and more deliberative in our approach than the House of Representatives,” said Thayer.

The pace of the legislative session is pretty typical for the first third of the session.  Franklin County Senator Julian Carrol says the majority party sets the agenda when it comes to bill consideration.

“In terms of their leadership, they want to make certain they don’t want to put them into a spot of having to vote on a bill that be of some harm to then in their effort for re-election, but we’ve moved too slow.  We’ve got an enormous amount of work to do and certainly the pace should have been much better,” said Carrol.