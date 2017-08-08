IBM To Appeal Order To Pay Indiana $78 Million

By Associated Press 42 minutes ago

Credit Creative Commons

IBM says it will appeal a ruling ordering it to pay Indiana $78 million in damages stemming from the company’s failed effort to automate much of the state’s welfare services.

New York-based IBM Corp. says in an email that it worked “diligently and invested significant resources” toward improving Indiana’s system for processing of Indiana’s welfare applications.

Indiana and IBM sued each other in 2010 after then-Gov. Mitch Daniels cancelled the company’s 10-year, $1.3 billion contract following numerous complaints.

Tags: 
Indiana
IBM

