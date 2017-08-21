It's Almost Show Time in Hopkinsville

By 1 minute ago

Hopkinsville’s moment in the spotlight is here.  The rural western Kentucky town is packed with visitors and anticipation of the first total solar eclipse to sweep across the U.S. in 99 years. It’ll happen just after 1:00 p.m. Monday afternoon. 

Hopkinsville is considered the epicenter of the eclipse, offering one of the longest viewing opportunities in the world at two minutes and 40 seconds.  Hopkinsville Mayor Carter Hendricks says the town is soaking up the attention.

"This once in a lifetime experience has really brought a lot of positive attention to our community," Hendricks told WKU Public Radio.  "There's just a general level of excitement about playing host to this solar eclipse."

The city has spent more than half-a-million dollars on preparations since learning about its place in history nearly a decade ago. 

The rare event has become a holiday of sorts in Hopkinsville.  Like schools, some businesses are closed for the day, but others are hoping to turn a nice profit.  Myra Hancock co-owns a local eatery called The Place.  They’ve been open 24 hours a day since Friday in order to serve all the crowds.  The menu even has some eclipse specials.

"We're doing a solar salad," Hancock explained.  "It's a spinach salad with walnuts, tomatoes, a boiled egg, red onion rings, so it kind of looks like the moon on a salad."

Charlie Powell owns a local diner called Holiday Burgers.  He brought in a food truck to accommodate the extra business.

"I just hope the people who come here stick around and spend more money with us and that they don't just look up and leave," Powell stated.

Hopkinsville provides one of the longest viewing opportunities in the path of totality stretching from Oregon to South Carolina.  The rare celestial event has attracted visitors from nearly every state and about 30 countries.

Rick and Janet Ridener from Henryville, Indiana are camping out on a soccer field.  They saw their first total lunar eclipse in 1989 by accident, but the couple has been planning for the total solar eclipse for a long time. 

"I proposed to her under the lunar eclipse," Rick Ridener said.  "I don't know how to top that after 28 years."

The city plans to turn off its street lights near designated viewing areas so visitors can get the most out of the experience. 

Once plunged into twilight, spectators should be able to see the stars and four planets-Mercury, Venus, Mars, and Jupiter.  The temperature will drop five to ten degrees and some animals may become disoriented. 

Veteran eclipse chasers are telling first-timers to be ready to get blown away by the experience.

Tags: 
solar eclipse
eclipse

Related Content

Live Blog -- Total Solar Eclipse Crosses The U.S.

By 1 hour ago
Romeo Durscher/NASA

It is indeed dark during the day as a total solar eclipse makes its way from Oregon to South Carolina. Eleven states are in the path of total darkness. Follow the astronomical phenomenon's journey across America along with NPR journalists and others experiencing the eclipse.

KYTC Spokesman: Eclipse Travelers Should Bring “A Five Gallon Bucket of Patience”

By Ebony Clark Aug 16, 2017
greatamericaneclipse.com

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Spokesman Keith Todd said travelers should bring “a five gallon bucket of patience” when coming to see the total solar eclipse.

The transportation cabinet is making final preparations for the natural phenomenon now only six days away. Todd said people from 45 states are expected to come to the region and the number of visitors is steadily increasing. He urges people not to park on the shoulders of roadways to watch the eclipse.

The Eclipse Won’t Be Great For Solar Power — But Effect In Kentucky Likely Minimal

By Aug 9, 2017
Wikimedia Commons

For a lot of people in the region, August 21’s solar eclipse marks a once-in-a-lifetime celestial event. But if you own solar panels, it means a day of less-than-ideal energy production.

Bloomberg News estimates 9,000 megawatts of solar production will go down when the sun is obscured by the moon — the equivalent of nine nuclear reactors. A lot of that is in California, which sources about 40 percent of its power from the sun. The eclipse has prompted a campaign asking Californians to reduce their energy usage on August 21, to account for the increased load on the state’s other power sources.

NASA Issues Warning About Unsafe Eclipse Viewing Glasses

By Jul 20, 2017
NASA

As Bowling Green, Hopkinsville, Franklin and other Kentucky cities in prime viewing area prepare for the solar eclipse on Aug. 21, NASA is issuing a warning.

NASA has been alerted that some unsafe eclipse glasses are being sold to consumers. Special eye protection is needed for safe viewing of the astronomical event.   

NASA says the only glasses that should be used are produced by four companies – American Paper Optics, Rainbow Symphony, TSE 17 and Thousand Oaks Optical. 

The safe glasses must also have the reference number ISO 12312-2.

NASA has details on safe eclipse viewing glasses and on the solar eclipse on its website

The path of the eclipse runs across the United States from Oregon to South Carolina. Locations nearest the center line will experience darkness for two-minutes-and-43-seconds.

Be Smart: A Partial Eclipse Can Fry Your Naked Eyes

By Aug 18, 2017

The day of the long-awaited coast-to-coast solar eclipse has arrived — and if history is any guide, it's likely that somebody's eyes are going to get hurt.

A Total Solar Eclipse is Giving Small Town Hopkinsville Big Expectations

By Aug 20, 2017
Lisa Autry

Every first Saturday in May, Kentucky is home to the most exciting two minutes in sports.  On August 21, the state will be home to the most exciting two minutes in astronomy…two minutes and 40 seconds to be exact. 

Hopkinsville, Kentucky will be the epicenter of the first total solar eclipse to sweep across the United States in 99 years.  For a town of just over 30,000 people, it’s a really big deal.

Dubbed "Eclipseville,” at least 50,000 visitors from around the globe are expected to descend on Hopkinsville.  Local parks will become campsites.  The National Guard will mobilize for crowd control.  Schools will close.

Jonell Edwards has lived in Hopkinsville since 1953 and has never seen her hometown this excited about anything.

"People from overseas are coming. I think everything is going to be crowded," stated Edwards.  "It’s only going to last a few minutes, but everybody’s coming to see it.”

Total Solar Eclipses Aren't Just About What You See

By 22 hours ago
Wikimedia Commons

The U.S. is preparing to experience this summer’s blockbuster show-the first coast to coast total solar eclipse in 99 years. 

While solar eclipses aren’t uncommon, this one is significant. Not only is it a total solar eclipse, meaning the moon will completely blot out the sun, it will also be visible in portions of 14 states from Oregon to South Carolina. 

It’s been 38 years since a total eclipse was visible from the continental United States - and even then it was visible only in the northwestern U.S. & Canada.  Many eclipses are only visible from remote parts of the globe.


Roads Will Feel the Impact of 500,000 Eclipse Chasers

By 19 hours ago
Flickr/Creative Commons/Minnesota DOT

As someone who spent most of her career in international business, Joann Bundock has seen some amazing sights all over the world, but she’s headed home to her native Kentucky to see something else pretty spectacular-the first total solar eclipse to travel the width of North America in 99 years.

“My husband woke me up one morning and said ‘We’re going to Kentucky. There’s going to be a total eclipse of the sun and it’s going right over your family’s farm in Kentucky,'" Bundock told WKU Public Radio.  "This has been on his bucket list forever.”

The couple from Toronto, Canada will be among the sea of humanity rolling into western and southern Kentucky this weekend.  NASA estimates that as many as half-a-million people will converge on the region.

Here's What You Need To Know About The Total Solar Eclipse

By 4 hours ago

On Monday, the moon will completely eclipse the sun, and people all over the U.S. will watch.

For those who have been boning up on eclipse trivia for weeks, congratulations. For everyone else, here are the things you need to know about the phenomenon.