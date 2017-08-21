It's Almost Show Time in Hopkinsville

Hopkinsville’s moment in the spotlight is here. The rural western Kentucky town is packed with visitors and anticipation of the first total solar eclipse to sweep across the U.S. in 99 years. It’ll happen just after 1:00 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Hopkinsville is considered the epicenter of the eclipse, offering one of the longest viewing opportunities in the world at two minutes and 40 seconds. Hopkinsville Mayor Carter Hendricks says the town is soaking up the attention.

"This once in a lifetime experience has really brought a lot of positive attention to our community," Hendricks told WKU Public Radio. "There's just a general level of excitement about playing host to this solar eclipse."

The city has spent more than half-a-million dollars on preparations since learning about its place in history nearly a decade ago.

The rare event has become a holiday of sorts in Hopkinsville. Like schools, some businesses are closed for the day, but others are hoping to turn a nice profit. Myra Hancock co-owns a local eatery called The Place. They’ve been open 24 hours a day since Friday in order to serve all the crowds. The menu even has some eclipse specials.

"We're doing a solar salad," Hancock explained. "It's a spinach salad with walnuts, tomatoes, a boiled egg, red onion rings, so it kind of looks like the moon on a salad."

Charlie Powell owns a local diner called Holiday Burgers. He brought in a food truck to accommodate the extra business.

"I just hope the people who come here stick around and spend more money with us and that they don't just look up and leave," Powell stated.

Hopkinsville provides one of the longest viewing opportunities in the path of totality stretching from Oregon to South Carolina. The rare celestial event has attracted visitors from nearly every state and about 30 countries.

Rick and Janet Ridener from Henryville, Indiana are camping out on a soccer field. They saw their first total lunar eclipse in 1989 by accident, but the couple has been planning for the total solar eclipse for a long time.

"I proposed to her under the lunar eclipse," Rick Ridener said. "I don't know how to top that after 28 years."

The city plans to turn off its street lights near designated viewing areas so visitors can get the most out of the experience.

Once plunged into twilight, spectators should be able to see the stars and four planets-Mercury, Venus, Mars, and Jupiter. The temperature will drop five to ten degrees and some animals may become disoriented.

Veteran eclipse chasers are telling first-timers to be ready to get blown away by the experience.