Jared Kushner on Russia, Annotated

By 26 minutes ago

White House senior adviser and Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner reads a statement Monday in front of the West Wing of the White House after meeting behind closed doors with the Senate Intelligence Committee about Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.
Credit MARK WILSON / GETTY IMAGES

Jared Kushner, President Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, told lawmakers in a statement on Monday that he "did not collude ... with any foreign government."

Kushner met behind closed doors with the Senate Intelligence Committee on Monday and will talk with the House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday. Both panels are investigating Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election and whether any members of the Trump campaign colluded with Russia.

NPR journalists have annotated Kushner's statement, in which he describes his contact with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak and a June 2016 meeting in Trump Tower with Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian lawyer, among others, but denies any wrongdoing.

Russia
Donald Trump

