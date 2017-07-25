Judge Rules Former University of Kentucky Board Chairman OK for Trial

A judge has ruled that former University of Kentucky board chairman Billy Joe Miles of Owensboro is competent to stand trial on rape and sodomy charges.

Defense attorney Scott Cox of Louisville told the Lexington Herald-Leader that special Circuit Judge Kelly Easton of Elizabethtown ruled Miles is competent for trial, which is set for Sept. 6.

Cox and other defense lawyers argued earlier that psychological examinations of the 77-year-old Miles had shown he wasn't mentally capable of going to trial. Neither Cox nor prosecutors in Attorney General Andy Beshear's office had comment Monday on the ruling.

Miles was indicted last year on charges of first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and bribery of a witness.

He served three terms on the UK board between 1995 and 2013 and was chairman from 1999 to 2002 and chairman pro tem in 2010.