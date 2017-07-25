Judge Rules Former University of Kentucky Board Chairman OK for Trial

By Associated Press 47 minutes ago

Credit University of Kentucky

A judge has ruled that former University of Kentucky board chairman Billy Joe Miles of Owensboro is competent to stand trial on rape and sodomy charges.

Defense attorney Scott Cox of Louisville told the Lexington Herald-Leader that special Circuit Judge Kelly Easton of Elizabethtown ruled Miles is competent for trial, which is set for Sept. 6.

Cox and other defense lawyers argued earlier that psychological examinations of the 77-year-old Miles had shown he wasn't mentally capable of going to trial. Neither Cox nor prosecutors in Attorney General Andy Beshear's office had comment Monday on the ruling.

Miles was indicted last year on charges of first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and bribery of a witness.

He served three terms on the UK board between 1995 and 2013 and was chairman from 1999 to 2002 and chairman pro tem in 2010.

Tags: 
Billy Joe Miles
University of Kentucky
Owensboro

How A Kentucky Rape Case Is Testing The Integrity Of The Criminal Justice System

By Kate Howard & R.G. Dunlop Jan 19, 2017
Carrie Neumayer for KyCIR

The threats started on September 7, exactly one day after a grand jury indicted her alleged rapist.

The messages were dark, continuous and clear: she could die for testifying against wealthy, politically connected Daviess County farmer and businessman Billy Joe Miles.

She received a Facebook message with a photo of her attached, calling her a liar. It was from one of Miles’ employees, according to court records. Later, she found threats scrawled on the windows — “last warning, no cops, you will die.”

Miles’ accuser was driving alone down the highway when a hammer hurled from a passing vehicle shattered her windshield. She replaced it. Someone carved “lying bitch” into the paint. She left the words there.

