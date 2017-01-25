Judge Sets Hearing in Suit Challenging Kentucky Abortion Law

By Associated Press 1 hour ago

Credit Kentucky LRC

A federal judge has scheduled a hearing for next month on a lawsuit seeking to block a new Kentucky law that requires doctors to perform an ultrasound prior to an abortion.

The Courier-Journal reports that U.S. District Judge David Hale has set the hearing for Feb. 16. He'll hear arguments on whether he should order a temporary halt to the law passed by Kentucky legislators this month.

The measure took effect after Gov. Matt Bevin signed it into law. The new law also requires that abortion providers display and describe the ultrasound images to pregnant women, even if the women avert their eyes, which is permissible.

The law is being challenged as unconstitutional by the American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky on behalf of the state's only abortion provider.

Tags: 
abortion
2017 General Assembly

