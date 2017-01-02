Kentuckians to Participate in Bible Marathon After Bevin Declares 2017 “Year of the Bible”

Community groups in counties across Kentucky are starting the new year with a Bible reading marathon, which Governor Matt Bevin marked in a proclamation earlier this month. In the proclamation, Bevin declared 2017 “The Year of the Bible.”

The Kentucky 120 United Bible Reading Marathon is a four-day event in which volunteers sign up for time slots to read the Bible from beginning to end. Hopkins County event coordinator Lynda Crick says it is a great way to bring the state together.

“Breaking down the walls. Who cares if you’re Catholic, Baptist, Protestant, Presbyterian, whatever. It does not matter. We all need to come together. We are one body of Christ,” says Crick.

The Freedom From Religion Foundation, which has a chapter in Louisville, says Bevin is misappropriating his power and has issued a release asking him to rescind the proclamation and stop any official involvement in the event. The Bible reading marathon begins at midnight January 1 and lasts until January 4. This is the marathon’s second year.

