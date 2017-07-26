Kentucky Democratic PAC Director Charged with Theft, Forgery

The director of a Kentucky Democratic political action committee has been arrested on charges including theft and forgery.

Grace Wise, 25, was arrested Monday and faces charges including one count of theft by deception of more than $10,000; four counts of theft by deception of less than $10,000; and second-degree forgery, according to local news reports.

Wise has resigned as director of Back the Bluegrass, The Courier-Journal reported . The PAC is "committed to building a stronger bench of progressive millennial candidates in Kentucky," its website says.

The financial crimes unit discovered Wise had opened an account in which she deposited fraudulent checks, Lexington police public information officer Brenna Angel said. Wise is accused of withdrawing $6,000, and attempted to negotiate a forged check for $15,000, Angel said.

"As a victim in the case I resigned from the PAC earlier today and therefore cannot offer you an official statement," Abigail Hilliard, a former spokeswoman for Back the Bluegrass, said in an email Tuesday night.

According to Fayette District Court records, Wise was charged in December with theft by deception after writing a bad check for $6,654 to Alex Auto Sales, Lexington Herald-Leader reported .

Wise was held in the Fayette County Detention Center Tuesday night and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 4. It is unclear if she has an attorney.