Kentucky GOP Senator to Run for Attorney General in 2019

By Associated Press 1 hour ago

A Republican state senator says he is running for attorney general in Kentucky.

Whitney Westerfield said Tuesday he will file a letter of intent with the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance. That means Westerfield can raise money for the election that won't happen until 2019.

It will be the second statewide campaign for Westerfield, who lost the 2015 attorney general's race to Democrat Andy Beshear by less than half of a percentage point.

Westerfield says Beshear is not doing enough to combat the state's drug addiction problem. He also criticized Beshear's lawsuits against Republican Gov. Matt Bevin.

Beshear has not said if he will seek re-election. A spokeswoman said Beshear has used settlement money to fund drug treatment programs and "had the courage" to check executive power by suing the governor.

Whitney Westerfield
Attorney General

Attorney General Candidates Square Off on KET

By Stu Johnson Oct 13, 2015

The two candidates competing to be Kentucky's next attorney general have differing views on the state Religious Freedom Restoration Act as it relates to the highly publicized actions of Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis. Davis went to jail after refusing to grant marriage licenses for same sex couples.

Some Davis supporters have called on the governor to issue an executive order rendering an option for clerks who have religious based objections. Democrat Andy Beshear says his father, Governor Steve Beshear, made the right call by not issuing an order. “It’s law school 101 that the governor cannot change an explicit section of a statute by executive order,” said Beshear.

Republican Whitney Westerfield believes some attempt should be made to accommodate clerks who have religious objections. “And the frustrating part, frankly, is less that nothing’s been done, it’s that nothing’s been tried,” said Westerfield.

Bill Aims to Make it Easier for Kentucky Felons to Get Jobs

By Associated Press Feb 14, 2017
Kentucky LRC

People convicted of crimes could no longer be automatically denied an occupational license issued by the state under sweeping reforms proposed by Republican leaders.

Senate Bill 120 says a hiring or licensing authority cannot disqualify a person solely because of a criminal conviction, unless the board makes a connection between the conviction and the license being sought. The bill would also give the person the right to a formal hearing and the ability to appeal the decision to the circuit court.

Senate Panel OKs Bill Requiring Sonogram Before Abortion In Kentucky

By Feb 11, 2016
LRC Public Information

The state Senate has approved a bill requiring women who seek an abortion in Kentucky to view or hear a description of a sonogram image of their own fetus.

The legislation is one in a handful of anti-abortion measures being pushed through the General Assembly this year.

State Sen. Whitney Westerfield, a Hopkinsville Republican and the bill’s primary sponsor, clashed Thursday morning with opponents of the bill, who say it would violate women’s right to have an abortion.

“If you think this isn’t about making sure that mother has all the information that she needs and that this is no more than a political stunt, well, we’re just going to have to disagree,” Westerfield said

The bill would require a doctor to provide a “simultaneous explanation of what the ultrasound is depicting,” including the location of the fetus in the uterus and a medical description of the body.

The committee approved the bill 11-1. State Sen. Perry Clark, a Louisville Democrat, was the lone no vote.

Westerfield and Tilley Among Lawmakers Crafting Bipartisan Bill Addressing Heroin

By Sep 9, 2014

A state Senator and Representative from Hopkinsville are among a small group of lawmakers working to craft new legislation aimed at curbing the state’s rising problem with heroin.

Senate Judiciary Chair Whitney Westerfield and House Judiciary Chair John Tilley are helping to create a bill they hope can pass the 2015 General Assembly. A bill introduced in this year’s session failed because of concerns over a part of the measure that would have allowed prosecutors to charge heroin traffickers with homicide if someone they sold to died from an overdose.

Speaking to CN2’s Pure Politics, Senator Westerfield said a bipartisan group from both the House and Senate believes something needs to be done to strengthen the state’s heroin laws. The Christian County Republican says he wants to see a bill that cracks down on dealers while also increasing treatment options for addicts.

A recent report from Kentucky’s Office of Drug Control Policy showed deaths caused by heroin increased by more than 12 percent in 2013.

Kentucky Senate Overwhelmingly Passes Bill Mandating Ultrasound Before Abortion

By Jonathan Meador Feb 6, 2014
Kentucky LRC

The Kentucky Senate has passed a bill that would require women seeking abortions to undergo a mandatory ultrasound.

The measure passed 33-5 Wednesday with wide Republican support. This is the tenth year the bill has cleared the Senate. All previous efforts have gone on to die in the Democratically-controlled House.

The bill does not provide an exemption for victims of rape. Bill sponsor Whitney Westerfield acknowledges that transvaginal ultrasounds could be traumatic for rape victims.

“I’m not compelling that particular use, and I think that probably would be traumatic and I don’t know, I don’t presume to know what a woman would be thinking in that position, but I think it probably would be," the Hopkinsville Republican said. "They oughta have the option of which ultrasound. That’s why I didn’t write it so it’d be compelled.”

Dissenters say the bill is degrading to women, and  similar laws in other states are costing taxpayers money as a result of legal challenges.

Westerfield said he had not had a chance to review those cases.

Bill Limiting Kentucky Attorney General’s Powers Advances In Late Hearing

By Mar 30, 2017
J. Tyler Franklin, WFPL

During a contentious committee hearing late Wednesday night, Republican lawmakers advanced a bill that would limit the powers of the state attorney general’s office.

Attorney General Andy Beshear, a Democrat, called the proposal “silly and unfortunate legislation” and accused lawmakers of trying to give Gov. Matt Bevin more power at the expense of his office.

“This comes at a very high price, simply for a power grab,” Beshear said.

Under the legislation, the attorney general would no longer be able to file an amicus curiae, or “friend of the court,” brief on behalf of the state.