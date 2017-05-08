Kentucky Has A History With High-Risk Health Insurance Pools. It Isn’t Good

By Lisa Gillespie 10 minutes ago

Federal lawmakers are moving ahead with a new approach to health care that includes changing the way insurers cover pre-existing health conditions.

But the American Health Care Act that House Republicans voted to advance last week could bring back a program with which some Kentuckians may be familiar: high-risk pool health insurance.

Until 2013, these high-risk pools operated in Kentucky and other states. And if the provisions of the final bill allow states to do away with coverage for pre-existing health conditions — which were made possible under President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act — they could be coming back.

In Kentucky, the high-risk pool program was called KY Access. It ran until 2013. Prior to Obamacare, Kentuckians who had chronic conditions and couldn’t get health insurance on the individual market were routinely denied, or charged premiums so high that coverage wasn’t affordable.

It sounds good on paper, but high-risk pool insurance only worked for a fraction of the people who needed it. At the program’s 13-year-long peak, only 4,837 people were enrolled. Now, almost half a million people are enrolled in the expanded Medicaid program. And 81,000 people signed up for coverage on Healthcare.gov for 2017.

“[High-risk pool insurance] was for people higher on the income scale if they could afford it,” said Richard Seckel, director of the Kentucky Equal Justice Center.

Seckel’s group provides free legal aid to low-income people and helps connect clients with health care services if needed. He said many clients who didn’t have insurance previously now have coverage through Medicaid expansion and couldn’t afford what the high-risk pool coverage used to cost.

“We didn’t spend a lot of time saying you might quality for this, and this is what you need to prove,” Seckel said. “This was not really a solution for any of them.”

The high-risk pool wasn’t intended to be so expensive for people.

In 2001, yearly payments were up to $11,056. But that out-of-pocket payment rose almost by a quarter by 2013. Costs to both the state and individuals rose so much because there weren’t any young, healthy people to balance out all the high medical costs. That’s according to Advocacy Action Network executive director Sheila Schuster. She helped oversee the rollout of KY Access.

“It was essentially a conglomeration of people with high-risk, chronic conditions that were going to be very costly,” Schuster said. “The premiums were very high, but it was the only game in town.”

Because of more moderate Republicans’ concerns over eliminating pre-existing conditions, Congressman Fred Upton(R-Mich) added $8 billion to the legislation to be spent over five years for people in high-risk pools across the country.

“This amendment would provide additional funding to ensure a strong safety net and reduce premiums, or other out-of-pocket costs, for those with pre-existing conditions,” Upton said in a release.

But that money would be shared by states. Even if Kentucky got the entire pot of money, it would take the commonwealth less than three years to spend that amount. The federal government sent $3.5 billion this year alone to Kentucky to pay for people with Medicaid coverage and subsides on Healthcare.gov.

“It’s a drop in the bucket and nowhere close to covering folks that really need it,” said Dustin Pugel with the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy.

Pugel said at the time, high-risk pools were the best thing out there for people. But there was also a $2 million lifetime cap on what KY Access would pay per enrollee. Those caps went away with the Affordable Care Act.

“In hindsight they didn’t cover nearly as many people, they provided inferior benefits at a much higher cost,” Pugel said. “Going back would be a bad idea for half a million Kentuckians who are getting coverage right now [through the ACA].”

The legislation now goes to the Senate, where Republican leaders have said they are drafting their own proposal.

Doug Hogan, public affairs executive director for the Kentucky Cabinet of Health and Family Services, said Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration will respond once the legislation is final.

Affordable Care Act
American Health Care Act

Related Content

Here’s How Kentucky’s Reps Voted On The GOP Health Care Bill

By Kentucky Public Radio May 4, 2017
Wikimedia Commons

The U.S. House of Representatives voted Thursday afternoon to approve a Republican-led plan that would eliminate many of the provisions of the Affordable Care Act. This marks a victory for Republican lawmakers — who have long vowed to repeal and replace President Obama’s signature health care law — and for President Trump.

With the 217-213 vote, the measure now goes to the Senate, where it is expected to undergo intense debate and major revision.

Under the Affordable Care Act, insurers were forbidden from increasing costs or denying coverage to people with pre-existing conditions. But under the GOP replacement bill, states would be able to apply for waivers that would allow insurers to set premiums based on individuals’ medical backgrounds.

Here Is What's In The House-Approved Health Care Bill

By May 4, 2017

House Republicans approved their plan to replace the Affordable Care Act on Thursday.

Here's a rundown of key provisions in the American Health Care Act and what would happen if the Senate approves them and the bill becomes law.

Buying insurance

Advocates: Kentucky Schools Would Feel The Pinch If GOP Revives Health Plan

By Lisa Gillespie Apr 26, 2017
Thomas Galvez/Creative Commons

Public schools would be in a financial pinch if Congressional Republicans are successful in changing the way Medicaid is funded.

The federal Individuals with Disabilities Act requires public schools pay for health care services for students with disabilities — including services like school nurses, speech and mental health therapists. Kentucky schools received $34 million in 2015 toward those costs. Over half of the funds came from Medicaid — the rest came from the state.

That money could be in jeopardy if the American Health Care Act – also referred to as Trumpcare – is revived. The GOP plan proposes cutting $839 billion in Medicaid spending to states over 10 years.

Health Care Vote Could Threaten Republican House Majority

By May 5, 2017

As soon as the House approved the GOP health care bill on Thursday, Democrats were working on using it against Republicans in next year's midterm elections.

"They have this vote tattooed on them. This is a scar they carry," House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi declared just after the American Health Care Act passed the House.