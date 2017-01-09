Kentucky Health Officials Urge Vaccinations as Flu Season Nears Peak

By Associated Press 1 minute ago

Credit Creative Commons

Health officials in Lexington and Louisville are urging people who haven't gotten flu shots to get vaccinated.

A statement from the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department says two recent flu-related deaths have been reported. In Louisville, health officials are reported a spike in the number of flu cases. Both agencies sent an appeal urging people to get vaccinated as flu season ramps up. It typically peaks in late January or early February.

In Fayette County, officials say there have been at least 13 confirmed cases of the flu. In Louisville, officials say there have been 20 cases confirmed in less than two weeks compared to eight cases in the preceding seven weeks.

Officials say a flu shot is the best way to protect against the virus.

Tags: 
health
flu

Related Content

Rand Paul Might Stop An Obamacare Repeal. Here’s How

By Lisa Gillespie Jan 6, 2017
MSNBC

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul said Wednesday that he would not vote to repeal the Affordable Care Act, known to many as Obamacare, without voting for a replacement plan on the same day. He made the comments on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

“Here’s the great irony, this week we’re going to vote on a budget,” he said. “Everybody is hot and heavy to vote on this budget because they want to repeal Obamacare. But the budget they’re going to introduce will add $8.8 trillion to the debt over the next 10 years. So I told them look, I’m not going to vote for a budget that never balances.”

The Future Of Medicaid May Be Found In Indiana, Where The Poor Pay

By Dec 27, 2016
Gage Skidmore/Creative Commons

To get a glimpse of where Medicaid may be headed after Donald Trump moves into the White House, it may be wise to look to Indiana.

That’s where Seema Verma, Trump’s pick to run the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, comes from. And that’s where she put her stamp on the state’s health care program for the poor.

Verma is a private consultant who was hired by Indiana Governor and Vice President-elect Mike Pence to design a Republican-friendly expansion of Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act. The state paid her almost $5 million over four years through 2017, according to the contracts.

CASA: Caring For Kids Caught In The Addiction Crisis

By Aaron Payne Dec 26, 2016
Jeff Young

The Ohio Valley’s opioid epidemic has effects far beyond the individuals struggling through addiction, with families and children suffering as well. An organization that helps children in abuse cases now sees substance abuse as a leading contributor, and could be overwhelmed by the addiction crisis.

Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children --CASA for short-- is a nationwide organization in which community volunteers are designated by judges to serve as the voice for children involved in abuse and neglect cases.


Here’s Why Health Insurance Options For Kentuckians Have Dwindled

By Lisa Gillespie Dec 20, 2016
Lisa Gillespie

Vickie Sheehan is one of the lucky ones.

She gained health insurance in 2013 through the Affordable Care Act, buying coverage on the health exchange. Since then, Sheehan has undergone treatment for anal cancer.

“Everyone complained about Obamacare… to me, it saved my life,” Sheehan said.

She still feels that way. But this year, for the first time since the ACA, or Obamacare, was implemented, there are fewer choices for Sheehan and the more than 82,000 Kentuckians who get their insurance on the exchange. Fewer companies are selling insurance to these customers, and the lack of options means higher prices and fewer benefits.

Kentucky Sees Late Surge in Flu Cases

By Apr 7, 2016
Flickr/Creative Commons/ Mark Perlstein/Feature Photo Service

Even though it’s late in the season, the number of flu cases is on the rise in Kentucky.  State health experts are still encouraging vaccination.

For the ninth week in a row, the flu activity level is widespread, meaning that at least half of the state’s regions are reporting an increase in cases of the flu.  The traditional flu season lasts from October through May.  Increased flu activity began later this season than usual in Kentucky.  Due to the late peak in the season, both in Kentucky and nationally, increased flu activity is anticipated to continue well into May.

Teresa Casey, a registered nurse at the Barren River District Health Department in Bowling Green, says people should think of others when they consider getting the vaccine.

"You may not decide to get the flu vaccine because you never get sick, but think about the people you are around, and if you did get the flu, who you would pass that on to," stated Casey.