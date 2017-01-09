Kentucky Health Officials Urge Vaccinations as Flu Season Nears Peak

Health officials in Lexington and Louisville are urging people who haven't gotten flu shots to get vaccinated.

A statement from the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department says two recent flu-related deaths have been reported. In Louisville, health officials are reported a spike in the number of flu cases. Both agencies sent an appeal urging people to get vaccinated as flu season ramps up. It typically peaks in late January or early February.

In Fayette County, officials say there have been at least 13 confirmed cases of the flu. In Louisville, officials say there have been 20 cases confirmed in less than two weeks compared to eight cases in the preceding seven weeks.

Officials say a flu shot is the best way to protect against the virus.