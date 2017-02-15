Kentucky House Panel OKs Bill to Allow Sale of Vintage Whiskeys

By Associated Press 1 hour ago

Credit Flickr/Creative Commons/Jason Rojas

A bill that would allow vintage bottles of whiskey to be put back into circulation in the world's bourbon capital has cleared a Kentucky House committee.

The measure would allow people who possess old, unopened bottles of spirits to sell them to bars, restaurants or liquor stores. The bill was advanced Wednesday by the House Licensing, Occupations and Administrative Regulations Committee.

Supporters include the Kentucky Distillers' Association president.

KDA President Eric Gregory says there are probably more vintage bottles of bourbon tucked away in attics in Kentucky than anywhere else.

Bottles of rare whiskeys can fetch hundreds or even thousands of dollars.

Gregory says putting those whiskeys back into circulation in Kentucky restaurants and bars would be another boost for bourbon tourism.

Tags: 
bourbon
2017 General Assembly

Related Content

Raise Your Glass to Kentucky Bourbon's Rising Economic Power

By Associated Press Feb 7, 2017
Abbey Oldham, WKU Public Radio

The economic potency of bourbon is getting stronger with age, increasing its impact on Kentucky by $1 billion in the past two years as demand for American whiskeys continues to grow.

The Distilled Spirits Council said Tuesday in New York that combined U.S. revenues for bourbon, Tennessee whiskey and rye whiskey shot up 7.7 percent to $3.1 billion in 2016.

It says export volumes rose 10 percent, but revenues fell short of $1 billion for the first time in recent years as the strong dollar led more consumers to choose less expensive whiskeys.

A new study shows Kentucky's distilling sector now contributes $8.5 billion annually to the state's economy, up $3 billion since 2008 and a $1 billion increase in the past two years.

Bardstown Bourbon Co. Partners With Bowling Green Firm

By Associated Press Jan 30, 2017
Abbey Oldham/WKU Public Radio

Bardstown Bourbon Co. has announced the first partnership in its collaborative distilling program.

The company says Western Spirits Beverage Co. will work with its team to produce whiskey for Western Spirits' brand portfolio at the Bardstown distillery. Bowling Green-based Western Spirits produces Bird Dog Whiskey, Lexington Bourbon and Calumet Farm Kentucky Bourbon Whiskey.

Bardstown Bourbon recently broke ground on a distillery expansion to double its capacity to 3 million proof gallons.

Kentucky Bourbon Tourism Hits New Milestone

By Associated Press Jan 25, 2017
Abbey Oldham, WKU Public Radio

Kentucky's whiskey makers are toasting a new milestone in bourbon tourism.

The Kentucky Distillers' Association says more than one million guests visited distilleries along the Kentucky Bourbon Trail and Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Tour in 2016.

KDA says the tourism attractions had double-digit attendance growth compared to 2015. Attendance has shot up 300 percent in the past decade.

It says the Kentucky Bourbon Trail tour, showcasing nine distilleries, had a record 888,733 visits in 2016. Those distilleries produce bourbon's biggest brands, including Jim Beam, Evan Williams, Wild Turkey, Maker's Mark, Four Roses and Woodford Reserve.

Legendary Bourbon Distiller Parker Beam Passes Away

By Jan 10, 2017
Kevin Willis

A sixth-generation distiller has passed away after five decades with one of the most famous bourbon producers.

Parker Beam served as Master Distiller Emeritus for Heaven Hill distilleries, and was with the company for more than 50 years.

Heaven Hill announced Monday that Beam died following a years-long battle with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Striking Jim Beam Workers at Two Kentucky Distilleries Accept Contract Offer, Ending a Walkout

By Associated Press Oct 21, 2016
Jim Beam

Striking Jim Beam workers at two Kentucky distilleries have accepted a contract offer, ending a walkout that lasted nearly a week.

United Food and Commercial Workers union official Tommy Ballard says workers approved the proposal on a 204-19 vote Friday and will return to work Monday. The strike began last Saturday when Beam workers at two distilleries turned down a prior offer.

The workers' main complaint with the world's leading bourbon producer was not money but time. The union wanted more full-time workers hired, rather than a greater reliance on temporary workers.