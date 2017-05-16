Kentucky Judge is Under Pressure; Won't Hear Gay Adoptions

Civil rights groups are seeking the removal of a southern Kentucky judge who won't hear adoption cases involving gay adults.

The American Civil Liberties Union and other groups complained to Kentucky's judicial disciplinary commission about W. Mitchell Nance, a family court judge in Barren and Metcalfe counties.

Nance announced he would recuse himself from adoption cases involving homosexuals because he believes it's never in a child's best interest to be adopted by a gay person.

Gay rights advocate Chris Hartman says Nance's "inability to be impartial is a blight on his office."

Nance declined comment through a court official.

Martin Cothran, with the Family Foundation of Kentucky, said Nance is following the law by recusing himself if he believes his views might bias a case.