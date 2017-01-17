Kentucky Rep. Yarmuth Decides to Skip Trump Inauguration

U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth, a Democrat from Louisville, has been elected to be the ranking minority member on the House Budget Committee, putting him in line to chair the powerful committee if Democrats ever take control of the chamber again.

The position will be in the limelight as the committee will likely consider measures to repeal or replace the Affordable Care Act early next year — a concept supported by Republican President-elect Donald Trump and Republican majorities in both the House and the Senate.

Yarmuth said he would use the position to promote Democratic stances on health policy and tax reform.

“We will be able through the debate on that budget to discuss the impact of Republican factions on the American people,” Yarmuth said. “Unlike in prior years when this was basically just kind of an academic exercise because the Republican budget was never going to be approved, this time it will have a real impact on the American people and that’s going to be our responsibility.”