Kentucky Rep. Yarmuth Decides to Skip Trump Inauguration

By Associated Press 58 minutes ago

U.S Rep. John Yarmuth, a Democrat from Louisville
A Kentucky congressman says he won't attend President-elect Donald Trump's upcoming inauguration because he objects to Trump's recent behavior, including comments disparaging Rep. John Lewis.

Democratic Rep. John Yarmuth released a statement Monday evening announcing his decision.

Yarmuth says the Republican president-elect has denigrated the office by insulting and ridiculing "women, the disabled, immigrants, and countless others." He says thousands of constituents have contacted him about Trump's remarks, including those about Lewis.

Lewis says he doesn't consider Trump a "legitimate president" because of Russian meddling in last year's election. In response, Trump tore into the civil rights icon, tweeting that the Georgia congressman is "all talk, talk, talk — no action or results."

Yarmuth says he chooses not to attend the inauguration to send the message that Trump's behavior is not acceptable.

John Yarmuth

Yarmuth Elected To U.S. House Leadership Post

By Dec 1, 2016
U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth, a Democrat from Louisville, has been elected to be the ranking minority member on the House Budget Committee, putting him in line to chair the powerful committee if Democrats ever take control of the chamber again.

The position will be in the limelight as the committee will likely consider measures to repeal or replace the Affordable Care Act early next year — a concept supported by Republican President-elect Donald Trump and Republican majorities in both the House and the Senate.

Yarmuth said he would use the position to promote Democratic stances on health policy and tax reform.

“We will be able through the debate on that budget to discuss the impact of Republican factions on the American people,” Yarmuth said. “Unlike in prior years when this was basically just kind of an academic exercise because the Republican budget was never going to be approved, this time it will have a real impact on the American people and that’s going to be our responsibility.”

Yarmuth Calls On Bevin To Withdraw Medicaid Waiver Request

By Oct 19, 2016
U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth is calling on Gov. Matt Bevin to withdraw his request for a Medicaid waiver, saying that the federal government will never approve it.

Bevin has applied for the waiver to allow Kentucky to charge monthly premiums to Medicaid recipients earning more than $11,880 a year and remove vision and dental coverage, among other changes.

The proposal also includes a ‘rewards’ account that would allow people to earn vision or dental benefits by doing things like volunteering, applying for jobs or earning a GED.

Yarmuth says he’s communicated with officials at Centers for Medicare and Medicaid services and they told him the waiver would not be approved as-is.

Yarmuth Takes Part in Congressional Sit-In

By Jun 23, 2016

John Yarmuth is sitting down on the job.  
 
 The Third District Democrat is participating in a sit-in on the floor of the U.S. House in an effort to force the Republican majority to skip a week long recess and take up gun control legislation.  
 
Yarmuth says between 50 to 75 democrats are participating in the sit-in that prompted the Speaker Pro Tem to call the chamber out of order.

He says as the minority, this is the only option available to them to force action on the legislation.  
 
Yarmuth says the plans for the sit in started Monday night and wrapped up Tuesday afternoon. 