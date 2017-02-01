Kentucky Spent $3.7M On Gunshot Victim Care In 2014

The average cost of a gunshot victim’s emergency room or hospital stay in Kentucky was $10,000 in 2014. That’s according to a report out from the Urban Institute.

The total costs of these stays was $3.7 million, with the majority coming from inpatient stays.

And most of that care was provided by a government program. In 2014, the majority of gunshot victims in Kentucky hospitals — 68 percent — had their care paid for by public insurance like Medicaid. In 2010, 54 percent of gunshot victims had no insurance at all. Kentucky expanded its Medicaid program to childless adults in 2014 as part of the Affordable Care Act.

Not having insurance means victims and families are accountable for the cost, and anything that can’t be paid gets absorbed by the hospital as uncompensated care. Before the Affordable Care Act, federal and state governments reimbursed hospitals for these unpaid costs. But since the law, they’ve reduced the amount they pay because more people are covered by expanded Medicaid.

Community activist Christopher 2X said he’s not surprised by the numbers. He works with families in West Louisville who are concerned about their children and violence. He also works with trauma physicians and nurses at the University of Louisville to get word out that gun violence is a public health crisis.

“For individuals within the affluent communities that aren’t connected to the epicenter of the problem, these cost numbers resonate with them,” he said. “That’s something they pay attention to, because then they figure out the why. And then the doctors come in.”

Kentucky also saw a slight increase in the number of people in the hospital because of firearm injuries between 2010 and 2014: from 6.8 people per 100,000, to 8.5 people per 100,000.

The costs of gunshots go beyond these hospital stays.

“If you look at someone who’s been shot, treatment in the hospital is just the start,” said Mike McLively, staff attorney with the Law Center for Prevent Gun Violence. “You’re taking expensive medications to control pain, doing psychical therapy. It’s important we look at the hospital costs, and they’re high. But we also have to consider that there is a whole other world of costs.”

In Louisville in 2016, there were 504 gunshot victims, 102 of whom died. That number doubled from 2011. In Kentucky overall, 627 people died from gunshot wounds in 2014, ranking the state 15th in gun deaths, according to the Center.

State law does not require a background check prior to the sale or transfer of a firearm. It also does not require a gun license, except to carry it concealed under clothing.

2x said he’s talking about gun violence as a public health issue in part because it’s hard to get people to care about the issue in general.

“We have to frame this as a public health crisis,” 2x said. “When you see children 2- or 3-years old starting to talk about, ‘I’ll murk you,’ or you see 10-year-olds that are attracted to this magnetic pull of street life and everything it offers in the most negative way, you know something is wrong, and you can’t just hope this thing away.”

Despite Bevin’s Stance, Louisville Mayor Says He Will Push Local Gun Control

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin on Wednesday said legislation wouldn’t help reduce surging gun violence in the state’s urban centers.

In response, Mayor Greg Fischer said he would continue pushing for state legislation that would allow cities like Louisville to adopt their own gun laws.

Speaking at a press event in Louisville Monday, Bevin said people who think “more government rules” can help put an end to shootings in Lexington and Louisville “are delusional,” according to a report from the Lexington Herald Leader.

Instead, Bevin said communities need to do “some serious soul searching” and “ask hard questions” to “heal [themselves] from within.” He declined to offer specific thoughts on what can be done to address gun violence in Kentucky’s largest cities but said it concerns him.

“This has to be addressed, it will be addressed, one way or the other,” he said. “This is something we will get to.”

Kentucky Democrats Have Little Hope To Lift Ban On Local Gun Control

Some Democratic lawmakers in Kentucky want the legislature to allow Lexington and Louisville to pass gun control ordinances to help curb gun violence in the cities. State law currently bans cities from passing any type of law regulating guns or gun accessories.

Democratic Sen. Reggie Thomas filed a bill earlier this month to allow Lexington and Louisville to pass their own gun laws after the accidental shooting of 15-year-old Trinity Gay, daughter of Olympic track star and Lexington native Tyson Gay.

“Something has to be done to stop this. And my bill gives communities like Louisville and Lexington the opportunity to address this rampant and senseless gun violence,” Thomas said in a video promoting the legislation.

Over the years, legislators have passed several laws banning local governments from passing any type of law regulating firearms sales or possession restrictions.

Metal Detectors Put in Fayette County Schools to Stop Guns

Fayette School officials will be instituting random metal detection at district high schools later this month. The decision comes following the investigation of students bringing guns to Tates Creek High School three times over the last 12 days.

Another student brought a BB gun to Bryan Station Middle School earlier this week.

Schools Superintendent Manny Caulk says family members are also urged to monitor what students are carrying with them when they leave for school. “Continue to encourage our families to check their student’s backpack to jackets, etc. to make sure they’re only bringing school appropriate materials to school.”

Caulk says the mobile metal detectors will be moved from one high school to another with some regularity. He says the multi-faceted approach involves students, families, staff, law enforcement, and the community. In each of the recent gun incidents, students indicated they brought weapons due to situations outside school.

Caulk says these incidents don’t appear to be related at all to attention given to the recent election. “In talking to the students, they had nothing to do with the election. The students, again their intention, at least in the majority of these cases, were not intending on going to school that day. They had more to do with what they were experiencing in the community.”