Kentucky Superintendent Issues Warning About Netflix Series

A southern Kentucky education leader is issuing a warning to parents about a controversial new series on Netflix. The superintendent of Warren County schools is worried about the way the show handles the issue of suicide and young people.

The series “13 Reasons Why” chronicles the suicide of a young woman who leaves behind 13 messages to people in her life that she blamed for her death. The drama also addresses bullying, substance abuse, rape, and depression.

Warren County Schools Superintendent Rob Clayton says he doesn’t recommend young people viewing the series.

"I do think that if a parent finds that their child is going to watch it, it would be best if they would watch it with them," Clayton told WKU Public Radio. "The one benefit of that is that it would open up some potential dialogue."

Clayton also wants parent to know that students without access to Netflix can still view parts of the drama on You Tube.

The National Association of School Psychologists also doesn’t recommend that vulnerable youth watch the series because of its potential to glamorize suicide.