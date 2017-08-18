Kentucky Supreme Court Hears Arguments Over Governor’s Powers

Credit Ryland Barton

Justices on Kentucky’s Supreme Court heard arguments over whether Gov. Matt Bevin had the right to overhaul the University of Louisville board of trustees last year under a law that gives the governor power to reshape state boards while the legislature isn’t in session.

Attorney General Andy Beshear sued Bevin, arguing that the little-known law doesn’t apply to state universities and that the move put U of L’s accreditation at risk because it shows that the school’s governance is subject to political influence.

The state legislature has since created a new law that gives the governor broad power to abolish or tinker with state university boards if board members misbehave.

But questions still remain over whether Bevin could continue to use the original law going forward — allowing him to unilaterally remove university board members without cause.

“I guess that’s what my concern is, if you’re saying ‘well, you’ve got two alternative routes,’” Justice Lisabeth Hughes said while questioning the governor’s general counsel Steve Pitt.

After the hearing, Pitt told reporters that governors would have to use the new law, which requires an evidentiary hearing and review by the Council on Postsecondary Education before a university board member could be removed.

“Our position is that the new specific statute would be the one that either this governor or a future governor would use in the circumstances that a board member had to be removed or a board had to be reorganized,” Pitt said.

The governor’s office also argues that the case is moot because the legislature effectively replicated Bevin’s reorganization during this year’s legislative session.

But Beshear said that Bevin has ignored state laws before and will continue to do so if the court doesn’t step in.

“Here we have two parties that have been in court four times in various courts dealing with either university control or the reorganization powers,” Beshear said during the hearing. “It’s not just capable of repetition, it’s being repeated.”

The legal challenge is the fourth lawsuit Beshear has filed against Bevin and the third dealing with the governor’s use of the reorganization law.

Bevin abolished U of L’s governing board last year, severing the four-year terms of the 15 appointed members of the panel, which he called “dysfunctional.”

Bevin then created a new board and appointed new members. Beshear sued Bevin over the move.

A lower court ruled last year that Bevin didn’t have the power to abolish the U of L board because he had violated a state law that protects removal of university board members without cause.

The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools put U of L’s accreditation on probation late last year, citing the governor’s actions in dismissing board members.

Beshear told reporters after the hearing that if the court doesn’t rule against the governor, “then every single university, every single one in Kentucky has accreditation issues when they come up for that next accreditation.”

Pitt called that argument “poppycock.”

It’s unlikely that a ruling on the case would change the membership of U of L’s board of trustees, but could have implications for how much power the governor has to unilaterally reshape state boards.

The lawsuit is the second time Beshear and Bevin have squared off before the Supreme Court. Last year the court ruled that the governor didn’t have the authority to make mid-year budget cuts to state universities after the attorney general filed a lawsuit.

Agency says U of L Probation Due to Governor's Actions

By Associated Press Jan 12, 2017
J. Tyler Franklin

The accrediting body for the University of Louisville says it has placed the school on probation because Republican Gov. Matt Bevin interfered with the board of trustees' decisions and did not use a "fair process for the dismissal of board members."

But the letter from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges is silent on a bill that Bevin signed into law last week. That law abolishes the school's governing board and replaces it with a new group appointed by the governor, subject to confirmation by the state Senate.

The letter noted any legislation impacting the university must protect the university's board from "undue political pressure."

Kentucky Supreme Court To Consider Gov. Bevin’s U of L Overhaul Friday

By Ryland Barton Aug 17, 2017
J. Tyler Franklin

Gov. Matt Bevin and Attorney General Andy Beshear will square off before the Kentucky Supreme Court on Friday in a case dealing with how much power the governor has to reshape state university boards.

Bevin has appealed a lower court’s ruling that he didn’t have the authority to overhaul the University of Louisville board of trustees.

Bevin abolished U of L’s governing board lats year, severing the four-year terms of the 15 appointed members of the panel, which he called “dysfunctional.”

Despite Litigation, Bevin Planning to Reorganize Additional State Boards

By Lisa Autry Jun 21, 2017
J. Tyler Franklin, WFPL

Updated June 26, 2017 at 1:35 p.m.:

The Public Protection Cabinet had previously told board leaders that Governor Bevin planned to issue an executive order as early as July 1 that would alter how the medical and professional boards operate.  However, the restructuring will not occur July 1, according to Cabinet Spokeswoman Elizabeth Kuhn who issued the following statement:

"The Public Protection Cabinet continues to work with each licensing board, stakeholders, and legislators to receive feedback regarding the proposed reorganization.  The Cabinet is working to fine tune the proposed reorganization based on the feedback we have received, and we look forward to proceeding with the reorganization plan, which will benefit licensed professionals throughout the Commonwealth."

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin is planning to reorganize dozens of medical and professional oversight boards. 

The panels control the licensing of thousands of professionals in Kentucky and investigate complaints filed against them.  The Kentucky Public Protection Cabinet says those boards currently operate without sufficient state oversight. 

Cabinet officials declined to be interviewed, but pointed out that in  2015, the U.S. Supreme Court held in North Carolina Dental Board v. Federal Trade Commission that professional licensing boards comprised of market participants (board members who hold active licenses in the profession they regulate) must be supervised by the state to avoid anti-trust liability.

U of L Says Investigative Committee Had No Authority In Postseason Ban Decision

By Stephen George Feb 16, 2016
University of Louisville

Less than a day after a member of the University of Louisville’s investigative committee looking into allegations of prostitution within the men’s basketball program spoke out against the school’s decision to self-impose a postseason ban, the university is attempting to clarify the committee’s role.

It is the first time any U of L official has spoken publicly about details of the committee, despite inquiries from WFPL and other media for more information.

The statement from U of L also comes after men’s basketball coach Rick Pitino last week told a national ESPN radio show that Athletic Director Tom Jurich made the decision to keep the team out of the Atlantic Coast Conference and NCAA tournaments this season. The school had previously said it was U of L President James Ramsey’s call, and reiterated that in a statement today.

U of L Professor Ricky Jones, chair of the Pan-African Studies Department and a member of the investigative committee, told The Courier-Journal on Monday that he disagreed with the decision to self-impose a ban.

“There was nothing we saw that implicated anyone but Andre McGee,” Jones told the C-J.

Judge: Beshear’s Fourth Lawsuit Against Bevin Can Proceed

By Aug 9, 2017
Thinkstock

A judge says Attorney General Andy Beshear’s fourth lawsuit against Gov. Matt Bevin can proceed, recognizing that any ruling in the case will likely be appealed.

This particular challenge deals with Bevin’s executive order from earlier this summer that reorganized several education boards using a little-known state law. This law has also been used by previous governors but never challenged in court.

Franklin Circuit Court Judge Thomas Wingate converted Bevin’s request to dismiss the case into a motion for summary judgement, meaning the challenge won’t go to trial and will have an expedited ruling.