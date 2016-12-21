Kentucky Would Get 16 New Family Court Judges Under Redistricting Plan

By Associated Press Dec 21, 2016

Credit Creative Commons

Kentucky would shift significant resources to its growing family court docket under a plan that would overhaul the state’s judicial system for the first time in 40 years.

Kentucky would get an additional 16 family court judges while losing 15 district and circuit court judges under a plan released Tuesday by Kentucky Chief Justice John Minton. The potentially divisive plan will be a test for the new Republican majority in the state legislature, which is scheduled to convene next month with super majorities in both chambers. If approved, the plan would go into effect in 2022 when all of the state’s judges would be on the ballot.

“We recognize there are differing opinions about how to allocate judicial resources and not everyone will agree with the proposed changes,” Minton said in a news release. “However, the Supreme Court believes this plan will move us beyond the years of inaction and provide a solid start to correcting the pockets of workload imbalances we identified across the state.”

A spokesman for Republican Senate President Robert Stivers declined to comment on the plan. Incoming Republican House Speaker Jeff Hoover did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kentucky Chief Justice John Minton, Jr.
Credit Ryland Barton

The new family court judges would be scattered throughout the state, mostly in rural areas with the exception of Boone and Kenton counties in northern Kentucky. Of the 11 district court judges eliminated, seven are in western Kentucky. Three of the four circuit court judges eliminated are in eastern Kentucky.

Minton recommended creating one new judgeship on the family court in Lincoln, Pulaski and Rockcastle counties. He said an analysis of the caseload there showed the lone family court judge was handling the workload equivalent of 2.18 judges.

“When timely justice is compromised by unmanageably high caseloads, we must consider that a call to action,” Minton said. “Giving all citizens the same access to justice is our standard and this plan will help us fulfill that responsibility.”

Tags: 
2017 General Assembly
John Minton

Related Content

Pension Transparency Legislation Returning To Frankfort In 2017

By Dec 20, 2016
Kentucky State Government

Republican lawmakers will seek fixes to the state’s ailing pension systems during the upcoming legislative session. And with commanding majorities in both the state House and Senate, they won’t have to listen to Democrats if they don’t want to.

It’s also increasingly likely that Gov. Matt Bevin will call a special legislative session over the summer to address tax reform and pension issues, opening the door for deeper changes to the pension system.

Bill Would Define at What Age Kentucky Juveniles Can Be Criminally Charged

By Dec 19, 2016
Flickr/Creative Commons

A Kentucky lawmaker wants to establish a minimum age at which juveniles could be held legally responsible for committing crimes.

The bill would set the minimum age of 11 years old for a criminal offense. Louisville Representative and bill sponsor Darryl Owens said that young children have not fully developed their impulse control or decision making skills, making them unable to fully understand the consequences of their actions.

Bill Would Require State Officials To Visit Remote Kentucky Counties

By Dec 15, 2016
Thinkstock

Kentucky’s top officials would be required to visit the farthest corners of the state before beginning their duties under a bill filed for the upcoming legislative session.

Rep. Kenny Imes, a Republican from Murray, said the legislation would make the state’s top policymakers more aware of the state’s diverse needs.

After First Year In Office, Bevin Says State ‘More United’ Than Ever

By Dec 10, 2016
Ryland Barton

After his first year in office, Gov. Matt Bevin says Kentucky is more united now than ever, pointing to Republicans’ recent dominance in elections across the state. “If you don’t think we’re uniting Kentucky, there’s never in the history of Kentucky been a Republican House, Senate and governor’s seat,” Bevin said.

New GOP Majority Chooses Committee Chairs for Kentucky House

By Associated Press Dec 7, 2016
Kentucky LRC

The incoming GOP majority for the Kentucky House of Representatives has chosen 13 men and four women to lead standing committees that will decide what bills will be heard when the legislature convenes in January. Republicans won a majority in the state House last month for the first time in nearly 100 years.