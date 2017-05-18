Kentucky's Retirement Debt Soars After Pessimistic Outlook

By Adam Beam from Associated Press 41 minutes ago

Credit Flickr (Creative Commons License)

Kentucky's worst-in-the-nation public pension system is now worse than ever.

The state's pension debt grew by roughly $2 billion on Thursday after the retirement system's governing body made dramatic changes to long-held investment assumptions. As a result, state taxpayers will have to pay significantly more into the system to keep it solvent. Just how much more will not be known until later this year.

The bleeding is likely not over. The changes approved Thursday apply to the system that covers most state workers. But regulators are mulling similar changes to the system that covers local government workers. If approved, those changes would likely add another $2 billion more to the debt and force taxpayers to pay even more to keep the system afloat.

The debt is growing because the retirement system's new governing board, which was recently restructured by Republican Gov. Matt Bevin, has a much more pessimistic view of the future. The board predicted money from the retirement systems' investments would fall, while the number of employees contributing to the system would stay flat.

"We have been aggressive in our assumptions for many, many years. Aggressively wrong," board chairman John Farris said. "This is our opportunity to be conservative, to try to get our retirees paid."

The new assumptions mean Kentucky is now $13 billion short of what it will owe retired workers over the next 30 years, up from $11 billion. State agencies will have to contribute nearly 78 percent of each employee's salary to the pension fund, up from 50 percent. That means for every state worker earning $50,000 a year, taxpayers will owe the pension fund $39,000.

The changes will put tremendous pressure on the state budget. Kentucky is already on pace to end the fiscal year next month with a $113 million shortfall, and that's after lawmakers approved spending cuts of 4.5 percent for most state agencies in the most recently enacted budget. Lawmakers are scheduled to return to Frankfort in January to craft spending plans for the next two years.

The news will likely bolster Republican Matt Bevin's call for a special session of the state legislature with the goal of rewriting the state's tax code to generate more money for the pension system. In a news release, Bevin's office thanked the retirement system board "for providing an honest and realistic view into our crippling pension crisis."

But Republican legislative leaders have not been enthusiastic about tax reform. The GOP just wrested control of the House of Representatives from Democrats in November, giving them complete control of state government for the first time. Republican House Speaker Jeff Hover told The State Journal last week that "I'm not convinced, in all honesty, that we will have a special session."

Tags: 
pensions

Related Content

Pension System’s Woes Could Be Worse Than Previously Thought

By Associated Press Feb 17, 2017
WFPL

Kentucky’s public pension system, which officially faces an $18.1 billion unfunded liability, might be in worse shape than previously thought.

The bigger potential problem for Kentucky Retirement Systems means taxpayers could be on the hook for much more money to honor pension commitments to about 365,000 public employees, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported.

KRS board chairman John Farris told fellow trustees Thursday that KRS made math errors in recent years. The state pension agency relied on overly optimistic assumptions about its investment returns, the growth of state and local government payrolls and the inflation rate, he said.

Mending Mining Country: Three Ways Trump Could Help Miners And Coal Communities

By & Glynis Board & Benny Becker & Jeff Young May 15, 2017
Alexandra Kanik

At a March ceremony to sign an executive order reversing Obama-era environmental regulations, coal miners were arranged on stage around President Donald Trump as he took up his pen.

“You know what it says, right?” Trump asked the miners. “You’re going back to work.”

From his campaign rallies to White House events, President Donald Trump has surrounded himself with coal miners and promised to restore their collapsed industry.

McConnell Plays Dual Role In Miners’ Benefits Saga

By Becca Schimmel May 4, 2017
becca schimmel

Retired miners will not lose their health benefits, as had been feared, thanks to last-minute action from Congress. However, Congress did not act on the miners’ faltering pension benefits fund, which supports some 43,000 retired miners in the Ohio Valley region.

The health and pension benefits had been connected in legislation in Congress called the Miners Protection Act, but were split in the final push to include benefits protections in a federal spending bill.

Both the successful extension of the health benefits and the failure to act on pensions have a lot to do with one key player: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.

 


What Is Tax Reform And Why Does Gov. Bevin Want It?

By Apr 21, 2017
J. Tyler Franklin

Jim Carroll started working for Kentucky’s state parks system in 1978 making $780 a month.

“So I knew the pay wasn’t good but I knew that it was a place where you could advance over time,” Carroll said. “It was stable, and retirement was part of that.”

Carroll later worked in the tourism cabinet and retired in 2009. Since then, he’s organized a group of concerned state pensioners called Kentucky Government Retirees.

Carroll draws a monthly pension from the retirement system for most of Kentucky’s state workers, Kentucky Retirement Systems. Depending how you measure it, KRS has one of the lowest funding levels in the nation.