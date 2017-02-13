Latinx Group Delivers ‘Sanctuary’ Petitions To Louisville Mayor’s Office

By Roxanne Scott 40 minutes ago

The social justice group Mijente is continuing its efforts to make Louisville a so-called sanctuary city.

The group delivered a petition with about 2,600 signatures to that effect to a mayor’s aide at Metro Hall on Monday morning.

Jesús Ibañez of the local chapter of Mijente — a Latinx-focused social justice group whose name translates to “my people” — says it’s time Mayor Greg Fischer and the Metro Council join other cities across the country and give Louisville an official sanctuary city designation.

“Be compassionate as we know he is, as we know he has said before and help the undocumented community that’s scared,” he says. “They’re scared of Trump’s executive orders, they’re scared of the raids happening across the country.”

Cities across the country have adopted the label as a way to indicate they will not turn over information about residents to federal immigration officials or comply with new federal orders to target those in the U.S. without documentation. Still, there is no single definition of the term “sanctuary city.”

National media outlets have reported an increase in raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in cities across the country within the past week.

On Monday afternoon, Metro Corrections announced it had turned over an inmate to ICE officials. David Reyes had been held since September 2015 on two counts of first-degree rape and one count of first-degree kidnapping.

Reyes had been under an ICE hold since Sept. 25, 2015, and Metro Corrections officials failed to notify ICE when his sentence here was ending last year, the department said. Reyes was taken into ICE custody Monday, according to an email from a Metro Corrections spokesman.

Fischer has held to his position that he will not declare Louisville a so-called sanctuary city, saying doing so could subject the city’s federal funding to scrutiny. The Trump administration has said it would target such cities with threats to funding.

However, Fischer has said local police would not be used to carry out immigration raids or other federal immigration business. And he has continued to call for compassion toward immigrants and refugees in the city.

Ibañez says while the group would like Fischer to give Louisville an official designation, policies are more important than the label.

“He doesn’t have to declare sanctuary city,” he says. “As long as the policies are there to protect the undocumented community, we’re OK with that. But the policies have to be there. We want a resolution.”

Related Content

At Bowling Green Unity Walk, Hundreds Come Together for Diversity and Inclusion

By & Feb 5, 2017
Becca Schimmel

Supporters of refugees and immigrants in Bowling Green hope a weekend unity walk and prayer vigil helps bring the community even closer together.

More than 500 people marched in downtown Bowling Green Saturday afternoon.

Many participants said they were especially excited since a U. S. District judge in Seattle ruled President Trump’s ban on travelers from seven mostly Muslim countries illegal just hours earlier.

Bowling Green Refugee Reacts To Kellyanne Conway's Comments

By Feb 3, 2017
Becca Schimmel

A Bowling Green refugee and business owner says comments made by a senior advisor to President Trump about a so-called “Bowling Green Massacre” are hurtful to him and other refugees.

Kellyanne Conway used the expression in an interview Thursday to describe the 2011 arrests of two Iraqi citizens in Bowling Green on terrorism charges.There were no deaths related to the case. Conway said Friday that she misspoke and meant to say “Bowling Green terrorists”, not “massacre.”

Wisam Asal, an Iraqi refugee living in Warren County, says the “massacre” comments cast Bowling Green in a negative light.

Outside McConnell’s Louisville Office, Protesters Rally For Refugees

By Roxanne Scott Feb 1, 2017
Roxanne Scott

Hundreds of people gathered downtown Louisville Tuesday outside the office of U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to voice their opposition to the executive orders signed by President Donald Trump regarding refugees and immigrants.

Some also complain that McConnell is not listening to their concerns. McConnell told ABC last weekend that he doesn’t want to make a blanket criticism of the policy, but the government should be careful going forward.

I went to the “No Ban! No Wall!” rally site outside the federal courthouse to talk to participants and some passers-by.

Bowling Green Refugee Voices Concern About Travel Ban

By Jan 30, 2017
Becca Schimmel

A Bowling Green refugee says his life has been turned upside down by President Donald Trump’s travel ban. Trump’s executive order bars travelers from seven majority-Muslim countries from entering the U.S. for 90 days.

Hayder Hadi, an Iraqi refugee living in Warren County, is worried about his wife, who lives in Iraq and has been hoping to come to the U.S. to live with her husband and two sons. Hadi says he doesn’t know what to tell his children about their mother's future.

“My sons ask me what we doing with the issue of mom? I tell them, 'I don’t know.' What we will doing in the future? Dad? What you will be doing? I don’t know, my sons,” Hadi said.

Hadi worked for the U.S. governmental nonprofit focused on bringing relief and development to vulnerable communities. He said he was threatened by terrorist organizations because of his work. According to Hadi, it was that high risk work that helped him gain refugee status and a new life in the U.S.

Kentucky Elected Officials Mostly Quiet On Immigration Ban

By Ryland Barton Jan 30, 2017
Wikimedia Commons

Days after President Donald Trump’s executive order relating to immigration and refugees, Kentucky’s elected officials are mostly silent on the issue.

Gov. Matt Bevin, Rep. Hal Rogers, Rep. Andy Barr, Rep. Thomas Massie, Rep. Brett Guthrie and Rep. James Comer haven’t responded to repeated requests for comment.

Sen. Mitch McConnell’s press office declined to respond to an inquiry, pointing instead to his appearance on ABC’s This Week.

“The president has a lot of latitude to try to secure the country. And I’m not going to make a blanket criticism of this effort,” McConnell said. “However, I think it’s important to remember, as I said, that a lot of Muslims are our best sources in the war against terror.”