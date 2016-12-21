Level One Drought Lifted in Kentucky

A level one drought issued for Kentucky last month has been lifted due to the recent rainfall. Drought and high winds contributed to wildfires in eastern Kentucky that burned about 50,000 acres.

The state Division of Forestry expects the timely precipitation and cooler temperatures will significantly reduce the risk of wildfires. Farmers are still expected to feel the effects of the drought for months to come.

Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles said livestock producers in need of hay can go to the hay and forage sales directory on the Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s website. Meteorologists expect above normal precipitation to continue for the next two weeks.