Lexington Council Votes to Move Confederate Statues; Issue Now Goes to State

By Stu Johnson 1 hour ago

Credit Stu Johnson

Lexington's council has voted to proceed with plans to move two Confederate statues from a historic downtown site.

Next steps include asking the Kentucky Military History Commission for permission to relocate the statues. 

Before backing the mayor’s proposal to move the John Hunt Morgan and John Breckinridge statues, council members heard from dozens about the issue.

 

That included Sam Floro with Sons of Confederate Veterans. “We condemn the actions of any group attempting to use these monuments for their own extremist political agendas,” said Floro.

The overwhelming majority of speakers expressed support for moving the statues.

After the nearly three-hour discussion,  Marilyn Dishman, who had offered  passionate pleas to council, recognized some members had constituents asking for a "no" vote. “They were very brave in what they did and I really do appreciate it,”  Dishman said.

Mayor Gray announced that private firms have offered to cover the cost of relocating the statues.  A new home for them is expected to be chosen within the next month.

Tags: 
Confederate statues
Lexington

Trump Defends 'Beauty' Of Confederate Memorials

By 21 hours ago

Updated at 4:59 p.m. ET

President Trump stood by his heavily criticized defense of monuments commemorating the Confederacy in a series of tweets Thursday morning. Trump said removing the statues of Confederate generals meant removing "beauty" — that would "never able to be comparably replaced" — from American cities. As he did in a Tuesday press conference, he also attempted to equate some Confederate generals with some of the Founding Fathers.

Strung together, the tweets read:

Community Leaders, Lawmakers Call For Removal Of Davis Statue

By Aug 16, 2017
Flickr/Creative Commons/J. Stephen Conn

A bipartisan group of community leaders and lawmakers called for the removal of the Jefferson Davis statue from the state Capitol rotunda during a rally on Wednesday.

The gathering came in response to the violent white supremacist protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, over that city’s removal of a Robert E. Lee statue.

“Do not ever tell me that Confederate symbols have no meaning,” said Sadiqa Reynolds, president of the Louisville Urban League.

“We have fought in America’s wars, we have nursed your children, we have prayed for your souls and still when we walk through our country and see the symbols of hate that we endure being flown, raised and honored, we are told to get over it.”

Owensboro Is One of the Latest Towns Being Asked to Move Confederate Statue

By Aug 16, 2017
mapio.net

An Owensboro man is leading an effort to move a Confederate statue off the Daviess County Courthouse lawn.

Twenty-two-year-old Jesse Bean started a petition on the website Change.org to convince local leaders to act.

Bean says he was inspired to take on the issue following the weekend violence at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, and efforts in Lexington to move a pair of Confederate statues away from that city’s downtown.

Bean says the local statue should be displayed at the Owensboro Museum of Science and History.

Lexington Council Backs Plan to Move Confederate Statues

By Stu Johnson Aug 16, 2017
Stu Johnson

The Lexington Fayette Urban County Council voted unanimously Tuesday to back Mayor Jim Gray’s plan to move two Confederate statues from the old historic courthouse grounds. 

But the issue of where to move the statues remains.

Additional seats were positioned on the second floor of city hall well before the work session began.  

Marilyn Dishman favors removing the statues of John Hunt Morgan and John Breckinridge from their downtown site.