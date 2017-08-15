Is Lexington Next? White Separatist Leader Says His Group Will Fight Against Efforts to Move Statues

Matthew Heimbach
Credit YouTube

A white nationalist leader says his group will organize against efforts in Lexington to move two Confederate-era statues.

The New York Times reports Matthew Heimbach made the comments Monday following the weekend violence at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Heimbach is the founder of the Nationalist Front, which has been described as an umbrella organization for white nationalist hate groups.

One of those groups is the Traditionalist Worker Party, which has recently tried to recruit members in eastern Kentucky.

The 26-year-old Heimbach was ordered to attend anger management classes and given a suspended jail sentence last month for allegations that he physically harassed a woman who protested at a Donald Trump rally in Louisville last year.

Heimbach says he’ll organize his groups to oppose any effort to move two Confederate statues from the lawn of the former Fayette County Courthouse.

Lexington Mayor Jim Gray says the violence in Charlottesville sped up his efforts to get the statues moved to the city-owned Veterans Park.

Bowling Green Vigil Honoring Diversity Seeks to Counter Hate Following Charlottesville Attack

By Aug 14, 2017
Becca Schimmel

A vigil calling for solidarity with Charlottesville, Virginia, and an end to white supremacy was held in downtown Bowling Green Sunday night. The event was in response to the deadly attack on counter-protesters at a white supremacist rally Saturday in Charlottesville that killed one person and injured at least 19 others.

About 200 people attended the vigil, holding candles in support of victims and signs in protest of white supremacy. Will Heller brought his son to the event to show him how people can come together and unite against hate.

 

 

Officer Accused of Mocking Death in Charlottesville, Va.

By Associated Press 5 hours ago
Creative Commons

A Kentucky police officer is facing discipline for allegedly making a Facebook post mocking the death of a woman killed after a vehicle rammed into a protest against a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Shively police Lt. Col. Josh Myers says that Officer Morris Rinehardt was placed Monday on paid administrative leave and that an internal investigation is underway.

Local news outlets report the post on Rinehardt's personal Facebook page is a picture of a car with a caption that says, "When you were born a Challenger but identify as a Ram." The man charged in connection to the Charlottesville incident was driving a Dodge Challenger.

Man Charged With Killing Counter-Protester in Virginia Grew Up in Kentucky

By Associated Press Aug 14, 2017

The young man accused of plowing a car into a crowd of people protesting a white supremacist rally was fascinated with Nazism, idolized Adolf Hitler, and had been singled out by school officials in the 9th grade for his "deeply held, radical" convictions on race, a former high school teacher said Sunday.

James Alex Fields Jr. also confided that he had been diagnosed with schizophrenia when he was younger and had been prescribed an anti-psychotic medication, Derek Weimer said in an interview with The Associated Press.

Trump Saw 'Many Sides' While Some Republicans Saw White Supremacy, Domestic Terrorism

By Aug 13, 2017

Updated Aug. 13 at 10:50 a.m. ET

Political leaders used Twitter to respond to the violent confrontations that began Friday night in Charlottesville, Va.; continued with a "Unite the Right" rally that pitted members of the alt-right, Ku Klux Klan and neo-Nazi groups against anti-racism counterprotesters on Saturday; and turned deadly when a car plowed into a group of pedestrians.

Lexington Mayor Pushes to Remove Two Confederate Statues

By Associated Press Aug 12, 2017
Ryland Barton

The mayor of Lexington, Kentucky, says after the events in Charlottesville, Virginia, he is taking the steps to remove two Confederate-era statues from the lawn of a former courthouse.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that Mayor Jim Gray said in a statement Saturday he will ask the Lexington-Fayette County Urban County Council at its Tuesday work session to ask a state military commission for permission to take down the statues of John Hunt Morgan and John C. Breckinridge.