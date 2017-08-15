Is Lexington Next? White Separatist Leader Says His Group Will Fight Against Efforts to Move Statues

A white nationalist leader says his group will organize against efforts in Lexington to move two Confederate-era statues.

The New York Times reports Matthew Heimbach made the comments Monday following the weekend violence at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Heimbach is the founder of the Nationalist Front, which has been described as an umbrella organization for white nationalist hate groups.

One of those groups is the Traditionalist Worker Party, which has recently tried to recruit members in eastern Kentucky.

The 26-year-old Heimbach was ordered to attend anger management classes and given a suspended jail sentence last month for allegations that he physically harassed a woman who protested at a Donald Trump rally in Louisville last year.

Heimbach says he’ll organize his groups to oppose any effort to move two Confederate statues from the lawn of the former Fayette County Courthouse.

Lexington Mayor Jim Gray says the violence in Charlottesville sped up his efforts to get the statues moved to the city-owned Veterans Park.