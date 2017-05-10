LGBT Supporters Rally for Judge's Removal

Members of the LGBT community and their supporters want a family court judge in south central Kentucky to resign over his opposition to gay adoptions.

Judge Mitchell Nance, a family court judge for Barren and Metcalfe counties, has recused himself from presiding over adoptions by homosexual parents. He said he believes allowing gay couples to adopt is not in a child’s best interest. His announcement has drawn a range of opinions, some calling for him to step down from the bench.

In a rally outside the Barren County Courthouse, Chadwick Shockley of Glasgow said he knows Judge Nance personally and was surprised by this recusal.

"It was like a kick in the head for him to infer that I was not fit to be a parent," Shockley told WKU Public Radio. "I've raised two sons and a daughter with my husband."

Shockley and his partner have been together 16 years and were married last June. He says their family is like any other, and he would simply like an apology from Nance.

Kentucky state law allows gay couples to adopt, and the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2015 that all states must permit same-sex marriage. However, some judicial experts say judges have a duty to disqualify themselves from cases in which they are biased.

Judge Nance declined an interview for this story.