LIVE BLOG: Updates From Fancy Farm, Kentucky’s Preeminent Political Event

1:00pm: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made a surprise appearance at a Republican event Saturday morning ahead of the Fancy Farm picnic this afternoon.

McConnell initially expected to be absent because he had delayed the Senate’s August recess in order to pass a bill to repeal Obamacare. But U.S. senators and representatives headed home after the effort’s failure last week.

“I choose not to dwell on situations where we come up a little bit short,” McConnell told a crowd of Republicans at Graves County High School.

“Even on the night when we came up one vote short of our dream to repeal and replace Obamacare, here’s the first thing I thought about: feel better, Hillary Clinton could be president.”

McConnell led the effort to pass some form of a bill that would repeal some elements of the Affordable Care Act. Several versions of the legislation were considered and a final vote failed to get a majority of votes after three Senate Republicans voted against it.

Now McConnell says he’s willing to consider a proposal that would bring support from Democrats as long as they have “real reforms,” he said.

This is the first Fancy Farm in which Kentucky Republicans have control of both state legislative chambers and the governor’s office.

After wresting control of the state House of Representatives from Democrats for the first time in 95 years last November, Republicans passed a flurry of conservative legislation including a “right-to-work” law, a ban on abortions after the 19th week in pregnancy and repeal of the prevailing wage on state construction projects.

Only two Democrats will speak at the annual charity event in which politicians make stump speeches and hurl insults at their opponents in front of a rowdy crowd.

U.S. Rep. James Comer, a Republican representing the 1st Congressional district, got started with the taunts at the breakfast event, saying Democrats would need “oxygen tanks and a morphine pump” to make it through the event.

St. Jerome’s Catholic Church has hosted the Fancy Farm Picnic since its inception in the 1880s. Each year, volunteers barbecue several tons of pork and mutton to sell to more than 10,000 attendees.

The event will be broadcast live on KET at 3 pm Eastern Time, 2 pm Central Time.

Speakers include:

State Sen. Stan Humphries, Republican

State Rep. Richard Heath, Republican

U.S. Rep. James Comer, Republican

House Speaker Jeff Hoover, Republican

House Minority Leader Rocky Adkins, Democrat

Attorney General Andy Beshear, Democrat

Agriculture Commission Ryan Quarles, Republican

State Auditor Mike Harmon, Republican

Libertarian National Committee Chair Nicholas Sarwark

This story will be updated.