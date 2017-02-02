Related Program: 
Lost River Sessions

Lost River Sessions: Daniel Martin Moore and The Pennyrilers

By 45 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Lost River Sessions

This month's Lost River Sessions radio show features singer-songwriter Daniel Martin Moore performing at Cason's Cove in Alvaton, Kentucky. In the second half of the show we hear from The Pennyrilers --  a band that describes itself as "Old Americana Grass". Their concert was recorded at Patent Pending Curious Eatery & Bar in downtown Bowling Green.  

The Pennyrilers include Leslie Meng, R.A. Bridges, Eddie Mills and Gray Caudill. During the show, we hear a story about the origins of Bridges' fiddle. 

Setlist
Daniel Martin Moore
Flyrock Bues
Golden Age
Every Color & Kind
Our Hearts Will Hover
To Make It True
How It Fades

Setlist
The Pennyrilers
Ill Will
Bluegrass Eyes
Elk River Blues
Twirl
Martha Campbell
Hogging On A Snake
Jimmy Johnson

Tags: 
Lost River Sessions

Related Content

Lost River Sessions LIVE Replay: Billy Strings and The Pennyrilers

By Nov 23, 2016
Stacey Biggs

Our third Lost River Sessions LIVE! concert at the Capitol Arts Center in Bowling Green Nov. 17th also marked, to the best of our knowledge, the first live radio broadcast from the historic theater. It featured stellar performances from The Pennyrilers and Billy Strings. 

Lost River Sessions: Eva Ross and Eddie & Alonzo Pennington

By Nov 3, 2016
Lost River Sessions

Eva Ross performs in the chapel at Fairview Cemetery in Bowling Green in this month's episode of Lost River Sessions on the radio.  Ross is a native of Taylor Mill, Kentucky. Also this month, we hear from father-son guitar duo Eddie & Alonzo Pennington. Their set was recorded at the Pioneer Cabin at WKU. 

Lost River Sessions: Becca Mancari and Kent Eugene Goolsby

By Jan 5, 2017
Lost River Sessions

This month's Lost River Sessions radio broadcast features Becca Mancari and her concert recorded at the Roxy Theater in downtown Franklin, Ky.  In the second half of the show, Kent Eugene Goolsby performs at Highland Stables in Bowling Green. 

Lost River Sessions: Lucette and JD Wilkes

By Dec 1, 2016
Lost River Sessions

This month's Lost River Sessions radio show features JD Wilkes in a set recorded at Lost River Cave in Bowling Green.  In the second half of the show, Lucette performs at Hidden Homestead in Smith's Grove, Kentucky. 

As a bonus, we have a brief  feature spotlighting Dom Flemons in an interview conducted in Louisville earlier in 2016. 