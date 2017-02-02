Lost River Sessions: Daniel Martin Moore and The Pennyrilers

This month's Lost River Sessions radio show features singer-songwriter Daniel Martin Moore performing at Cason's Cove in Alvaton, Kentucky. In the second half of the show we hear from The Pennyrilers -- a band that describes itself as "Old Americana Grass". Their concert was recorded at Patent Pending Curious Eatery & Bar in downtown Bowling Green.
The Pennyrilers include Leslie Meng, R.A. Bridges, Eddie Mills and Gray Caudill. During the show, we hear a story about the origins of Bridges' fiddle.
Setlist
Daniel Martin Moore
Flyrock Bues
Golden Age
Every Color & Kind
Our Hearts Will Hover
To Make It True
How It Fades
Setlist
The Pennyrilers
Ill Will
Bluegrass Eyes
Elk River Blues
Twirl
Martha Campbell
Hogging On A Snake
Jimmy Johnson