Lost River Sessions: Daniel Martin Moore and The Pennyrilers

Lost River Sessions Ep. 12 - Daniel Martin Moore & The Pennyrilers

This month's Lost River Sessions radio show features singer-songwriter Daniel Martin Moore performing at Cason's Cove in Alvaton, Kentucky. In the second half of the show we hear from The Pennyrilers -- a band that describes itself as "Old Americana Grass". Their concert was recorded at Patent Pending Curious Eatery & Bar in downtown Bowling Green.

The Pennyrilers include Leslie Meng, R.A. Bridges, Eddie Mills and Gray Caudill. During the show, we hear a story about the origins of Bridges' fiddle.

Setlist

Daniel Martin Moore

Flyrock Bues

Golden Age

Every Color & Kind

Our Hearts Will Hover

To Make It True

How It Fades

Setlist

The Pennyrilers

Ill Will

Bluegrass Eyes

Elk River Blues

Twirl

Martha Campbell

Hogging On A Snake

Jimmy Johnson