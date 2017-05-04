Related Program: 
Lost River Sessions

Lost River Sessions: Great Peacock and Will Kimbrough

By 10 minutes ago

This week on Lost River Sessions Radio, we hear a performance from Great Peacock at the Faculty House at WKU. Great Peacock consists of Andrew Nelson and Blount Floyd. In the second half of the show, we listen back to a performance from Season 1 of the show -- Will Kimbrough at the Brickyard Cafe in Franklin. 

Great Peacock Setlist
Broken Hearted Fool
Desert Lark
Go Back
Making Ghosts
Sailing
Take Me To The Mountain
Tennessee

Will Kimbrough Setlist
Let The Big World
Soufully
Hill Country Girl
Piece of Work
Gypsy Train

Tags: 
Lost River Sessions

Related Content

LRS LIVE Replay: Kelsey Waldon & The Dead Broke Barons

By Apr 27, 2017
Bryan Lemon/WKU

Americana artist Kelsey Waldon and Franklin's own Dead Broke Barons were the featured artists on April 20th for Lost River Sessions LIVE! at the Capitol Arts Center in downtown Bowling Green.  Both bands have appeared on the TV version of Lost River Sessions, but the live concert gave the audience a chance to see these bands in person. 

Photo Gallery: Caroline Spence and Eva Ross Play LRS LIVE!

By Mar 17, 2017
Cheryl Beckley

Americana artist Caroline Spence and singer-songwriter Eva Ross played Lost River Sessions LIVE! on Thursday night at the Capitol Arts Center in downtown Bowling Green. Lost River Sessions LIVE! is made possible by Mike Simpson, the Bowling Green Convention & Visitors Bureau and WKU Public Broadcasting.

Lost River Sessions: Erin Rae and Carl Johnson & Rock Creek Bluegrass

By Mar 2, 2017
Lost River Sessions

This month's edition of Lost River Sessions radio features Erin Rae in a performance recorded at the Goodnight Memorial Library in Franklin, Kentucky.

In the second half of the show, Carl Johnson & Rock Creek Bluegrass play the A-Frame in Bowling Green. Johnson is joined by Bob Endsley, Ronald Eldridge and Dave Johnson. 