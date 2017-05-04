Lost River Sessions: Great Peacock and Will Kimbrough

This week on Lost River Sessions Radio, we hear a performance from Great Peacock at the Faculty House at WKU. Great Peacock consists of Andrew Nelson and Blount Floyd. In the second half of the show, we listen back to a performance from Season 1 of the show -- Will Kimbrough at the Brickyard Cafe in Franklin.

Great Peacock Setlist

Broken Hearted Fool

Desert Lark

Go Back

Making Ghosts

Sailing

Take Me To The Mountain

Tennessee

Will Kimbrough Setlist

Let The Big World

Soufully

Hill Country Girl

Piece of Work

Gypsy Train