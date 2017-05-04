Lost River Sessions: Great Peacock and Will Kimbrough

This week on Lost River Sessions Radio, we hear a performance from Great Peacock at the Faculty House at WKU. Great Peacock consists of Andrew Nelson and Blount Floyd. In the second half of the show, we listen back to a performance from Season 1 of the show -- Will Kimbrough at the Brickyard Cafe in Franklin.
Great Peacock Setlist
Broken Hearted Fool
Desert Lark
Go Back
Making Ghosts
Sailing
Take Me To The Mountain
Tennessee
Will Kimbrough Setlist
Let The Big World
Soufully
Hill Country Girl
Piece of Work
Gypsy Train