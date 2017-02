Carl Anderson and Rose Hotel played January's Lost River Sessions LIVE! at the Capitol Arts Center in Bowling Green. If you didn't get a chance to attend the concert in person or listen on the radio, we now present an encore webcast along with a slideshow of photos taken that night by WKU photographer Bryan Lemon.

LRS LIVE! January Part 1 (Carl Anderson Interview, Rose Hotel performance)

The musical performances are presented in their entirety with the exceptions of one cover song from each artist. We aren't allowed to post these online due to copyright restrictions.