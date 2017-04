Jeffrey Foucault and The Other Years on Lost River Sessions

This month's Lost River Sessions radio show features Jeffrey Foucault and The Other Years. Foucault performed his set at the Derby Piano Bar in Bowling Green along with Billy Conway and Eric Heywood.

In the second half of the show, Heather Summers and Anna Louise, The Other Years, play at South Union Shaker Village.

This episode of Lost River Sessions is airing during the WKU Public Radio spring pledge drive, so you'll hear a conversation with LRS producer Darius Barati about the origins of the show.