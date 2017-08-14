Man Charged With Killing Counter-Protester in Virginia Grew Up in Kentucky

The man charged with driving a car into counter-protesters during that rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, is originally from northern Kentucky.

James Alex Fields, 20, grew up in Florence, across the Ohio River from Cincinnati.

Fields’ mother, Samantha Bloom, told reporters they moved to northern Ohio a year ago because of her job.

A former Kentucky high school teacher of Fields told reporters Fields had some “radical ideas on race.”

Fields attended Cooper High School in Union, Kentucky.

The former teacher told WCPO-TV in Cincinnati that Fields was infatuated with Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party.

Fields has been charged with one count of second-degree murder, three counts of malicious wounding, and one count of hit-and-run attended failure to stop with injury.