McConnell Condemns White Supremacists Planning Lexington Rally

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell condemned white supremacists who are gearing up for a rally in Lexington in response to plans to remove statues of Confederate generals from city property.

“We can have no tolerance for an ideology of racial hatred,” McConnell said in a statement. “There are no good neo-nazis, and those who espouse their views are not supporters of American ideals and freedoms. We all have a responsibility to stand against hate and violence, wherever it raises its evil head.”

Lexington Mayor Jim Gray called for the removal of the likenesses of Confederate generals John Hunt Morgan and John C. Breckenridge from city property in the wake of the Charlottesville rally.

Tuesday, the city’s Urban-County Council advanced a proposal to move the monuments to Veterans Memorial Park on the outskirts of town.

One person died and more than 30 were injured in the Charlottesville rally, where a driver rammed a car into a group of counter-protesters. Two Virginia state troopers also died in a related helicopter crash.

Removal of Confederate symbols is a contentious issue in Kentucky.

Gov. Matt Bevin on Tuesday said that removing Confederate monuments amounts to a “sanitization of history,” comparing it to actions conducted by authoritarian regimes. Bevin had previously advocated for the removal of a white marble statue of Jefferson Davis from the state capitol rotunda.

Meanwhile, the state’s NAACP is renewing its year-long efforts to remove the statue.

McConnell’s statement comes after President Donald Trump doubled down on his position that violence at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville was the fault of rally-goers and counter-protesters. McConnell did not address the president’s remarks.

“You had a group on one side that was bad and you had a group on the other side that was also very violent,” Trump said at a news conference on Tuesday.

Trump also expressed common cause with white supremacists rallying against the removal of a statue of Robert E. Lee.

“This week it’s Robert E. Lee. I noticed Stonewall Jackson is coming down,” Trump said, “I wonder, is it George Washington next week? And is it Thomas Jefferson the week after? You really have to ask yourself, where does it stop?”

McConnell has been silent about Trump’s response to the Charlottesville rally.

During the Tuesday news conference, Trump was flanked by Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, McConnell’s wife.

Chao told reporters afterwards that the president — and her husband — still have her support.

“I stand by my man, both of them,” she said.

Tags: 
Charlottesville
Confederate statues
Matt Bevin

Related Content

Owensboro Is One of the Latest Towns Being Asked to Move Confederate Statue

An Owensboro man is leading an effort to move a Confederate statue off the Daviess County Courthouse lawn.

Twenty-two-year-old Jesse Bean started a petition on the website Change.org to convince local leaders to act.

Bean says he was inspired to take on the issue following the weekend violence at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, and efforts in Lexington to move a pair of Confederate statues away from that city’s downtown.

Bean says the local statue should be displayed at the Owensboro Museum of Science and History.

‘Paducah Residents’ Petition to Remove Confederate Statue and Rename School

A group called ‘Paducah Residents’ has started an online petition seeking the removal and replacement of Confederate monuments in the city and the renaming of a school named after the wife of a Confederate general. 

The Change.org petition says the monuments represent an era of African American oppression and slavery and gloss over historic violence. The letter also says the monuments serve to promote a “retelling of history that allows slave owners and bigots to be seen as heroes, and continues to embolden and empower racist and white nationalist event today.” 

Bevin Calls Removal Of Confederate Monuments A ‘Sanitization Of History’

Gov. Matt Bevin says that he’s opposed to removing Confederate monuments from public property, calling it a “sanitization of history.”

The statement comes days after violence in Charlottesville, Virginia stemming from a white nationalist protest of that city’s plans to remove a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee.

“I absolutely disagree with this sanitization of history,” Bevin said in an interview on WVHU radio in Huntington, West Virginia.

Bowling Green Vigil Honoring Diversity Seeks to Counter Hate Following Charlottesville Attack

A vigil calling for solidarity with Charlottesville, Virginia, and an end to white supremacy was held in downtown Bowling Green Sunday night. The event was in response to the deadly attack on counter-protesters at a white supremacist rally Saturday in Charlottesville that killed one person and injured at least 19 others.

About 200 people attended the vigil, holding candles in support of victims and signs in protest of white supremacy. Will Heller brought his son to the event to show him how people can come together and unite against hate.

 

 

Officer Accused of Mocking Death in Charlottesville, Va.

A Kentucky police officer is facing discipline for allegedly making a Facebook post mocking the death of a woman killed after a vehicle rammed into a protest against a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Shively police Lt. Col. Josh Myers says that Officer Morris Rinehardt was placed Monday on paid administrative leave and that an internal investigation is underway.

Local news outlets report the post on Rinehardt's personal Facebook page is a picture of a car with a caption that says, "When you were born a Challenger but identify as a Ram." The man charged in connection to the Charlottesville incident was driving a Dodge Challenger.