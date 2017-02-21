Mitch McConnell Greeted By Estimated 1,000 Protesters in Anderson County

U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell fielded a series of heated questions during his first speech in a tour of Kentucky during the congressional recess.

McConnell did not answer questions about the deadly raid in Yemen or coal jobs continuing to disappear, and instead thanked the questioners for their "speeches."

One woman shouted, "if you answer that, I'll sit down and shut up like Elizabeth Warren." She was referencing the now-infamous event on the Senate floor earlier this month when McConnell ordered the Democratic senator from Massachusetts to sit down during the fight over Jeff Sessions' confirmation as attorney general.

Nearly 1,000 protesters greeted McConnell outside the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce luncheon Tuesday, which was the first of several scheduled events this week. Demonstrators promised to follow him to each stop.

