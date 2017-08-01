Muhlenberg County Gets a New Amphitheater in Central City

The new Lu-Ray Amphitheater in Central City in Muhlenberg County.
Credit Lu-Ray Park & Amphitheater

A city in Muhlenberg County that has a population of about 5,800 has a new amphitheater that can accommodate an audience of 5,000.

Central City built its Lu-Ray Park and Amphitheater with a standing invitation to folks from Kentucky, Tennessee and Indiana to bring blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy concerts, movies and picnics.

The park’s Executive Director Melissa Recke said the facility will host shows designed to attract people across a wide region.

“Our goal is to pull from all of our surrounding counties, the Owensboro area, Bowling Green market, even as far as Nashville and Evansville, as well as our touching counties, Todd, McLean and Ohio.” 

The new park in Central City is on the site of the former Lu-Ray Hotel, which stood from 1912 to 1976.

“The history behind the Lu-Ray, there’s a lot of old history there, with us being a railroad town and the actual amphitheater sits pretty much close to the same foundation of the Lu-Ray Hotel when it was open,” said Recke, “The trains used to come in through the city and that’s where the passengers would get on and off.”

Recke says the mission of the park is to keep the spirit of those simpler times, when people gathered and spent time together.

The inaugural concert at the amphitheater is Aug. 5 featuring Texas singer Sundance Head, the 2016 winner of the popular TV competition “The Voice.” 

Central City will also host movies and other activities in the park, which has a walking trail and will have a memorial for military veterans. 

Muhlenberg County
Central City

Related Content

Central City Remembers Phil Everly's Musical Talents, Generosity

By Jan 18, 2014
Emil Moffatt

For 15 years beginning in 1988, Phil and Don Everly returned to the town of Central City, Ky. to perform an annual benefit “Homecoming” concert which, at its pinnacle, drew a crowd four-times the town’s population.  On Saturday, hundreds of people from that same town turned out to pay tribute to Phil Everly, a day before what would have been his 75th birthday.

The recognizable hits poured from the stage of the Merle Travis Music Center. As one performer put it – being asked to pick out an Everly Brothers song to cover was like being led into Fort Knox and being asked to select a favorite piece of gold to take with you.

He picked "Bye Bye Love" and "Wake Up Little Susie".

Two of the Everly Brothers second cousins, Tim Giageos and David Everly performed four songs including  "All I Have to Do is Dream" and "When Will I Be Loved."

One of the Everly Brother’s first cousins, Diana Sue Taylor described one of the first memories of her famous relatives – when she was eight years old was escorted backstage at the Civic Center in Hammond, Indiana.

Muhlenberg County Board of Education Approves Teacher Layoffs and Salary Cuts

By Jan 13, 2015

Although the numbers are expected to change slightly over the next few months, the board agreed to cut 50 jobs and slice teachers' pay by 9.8%.

According to WBKO-TV, an estimated 500 people jammed into Muhlenberg County High School's auditorium Monday night, mostly teachers and their families opposed to the cuts. Both in their comments and on printed signs, members of the public said the cuts would lead to increased class sizes within the district and impact learning.

Muhlenberg County Miners Join Thousands at UMWA Rally

By Jun 15, 2016
Becca Schimmel

White signs advocating for the protection of pension and healthcare benefits were waived at a United Mine Workers of America rally in Lexington Tuesday. An estimated 4,000 miners, retirees, and family members filled the city’s convention center. They gathered to demand that Congress pass legislation protecting pensions and health care benefits for miners and their families.

United Mine Workers of America President Cecil Roberts said miners have earned what they’ve been promised.

“We have stood up for America and it’s time America stood up for us! America owes us! And we will collect on that debt!” Roberts told the crowd.

Miners could lose their retirement benefits this fall if Congress doesn’t act. Roberts says union members will march on Washington D.C. and risk being arrested if that’s what it takes. He told miners to go home and find at least five others that would be willing to rally at the nation’s capital.

Spouse Becky Gardner says she wants what the miners were promised.