The Hart County grand jury has returned a murder indictment against a man for shooting and killing his brother five months ago.

Thirtry-nine year old Ronald West was found shot to death in his home on Margaret Street last August. His brother, 54 year old Mardy Jones is described as 6 feet, three inches tall, 180 pounds and with a scorpion tattoo on his left forearm.

Anyone with any information on Jones’s whereabouts is asked to call state police at 270 – 782 – 2010.