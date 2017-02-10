National Corvette Museum Hires Curator

The National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green has named a new curator. Derek Moore from Garrettsville, Ohio will join the museum staff in early March.

Moore is currently the curator of transportation history at the Cleveland History Center. Before that, he held a similar role at the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan.

As curator for the National Corvette Museum, Moore will be responsible for researching and producing exhibits, as well as planning the acquisition and safekeeping of collection pieces related to Corvette history.

He says one of the biggest challenges facing museums is a lack of interest among younger generations at they turn to more hand-held technology.

"We have to be able to meet those demands," Moore told WKU Public Radio. "If people want to come to the museum, especially the younger generations, a lot of times they want to interact with the exhibits and artifact in a mobile, internet way."

Moore says he’s excited about the opportunity to enhance some of the exhibits with technology. He adds that because of the loyal fan base, the Corvette Museum has not seen drops in attendance experienced by other museums.