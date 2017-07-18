New Business Incubator is Ohio County Strategy to Develop Tech Workforce

Ohio County is boosting its economic development, but not with a big manufacturing plant or a major expansion of an existing business. The county is launching a coworking space for entrepreneurs called The Hub on July 24.

The new business incubator called The Hub is in a renovated house on Peach Alley in the town of Hartford. It offers a workspace nestled in the rural environment of Ohio County, while connected to national or global businesses with fiber broadband.

A local entrepreneur, or one who wants to leave an urban environment, can work remotely from Ohio County and hold meetings through audio or video conferencing.

The Hub will offer training for people who want to pursue careers in remote virtual assistance. The opportunities include managing schedules or finances for companies anywhere in the world.

Training will soon be offered in software coding and that can open the door to jobs in software development and web design.

One of the goals of The Hub is to attract a talented workforce to the region.

The Hub is a project of the Ohio County Economic Development Alliance. Funding for The Hub is from the Ohio County Fiscal Court, the city of Hartford, and Rural Development grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.