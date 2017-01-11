New Discovery Could Provide Key To Tracking Spread Of Deadly Bat Disease

By 1 hour ago

Credit Joseph Lord

This is a story about a virus that infects a fungus.

The fungus causes white-nose syndrome — a disease that’s affecting bats in 29 states, including Kentucky. Bats with white-nose syndrome act strangely; they often lose the fat reserves that are necessary to survive the hibernating winter months, then leave caves in the winter and die.

Scientists estimate that so far, white-nose syndrome is fatal for anywhere from 90 to 100 percent of bats with the disease. Since 2006, it’s killed more than six million bats in North America.

This is a problem with huge implications for the ecosystem. Bats play a major role in insect control. They eat mosquitoes, and could play a role in stopping or slowing the spread of mosquito-borne illnesses, like the Zika virus.

But one of the many barriers scientists are facing in addressing white-nose syndrome is they still don’t know how it spreads. And that’s where the virus comes in.

“We don’t really know where this virus came from,” Marilyn Roossinck said.

She’s a professor of virus ecology at Penn State University, and an author of a new study on the virus. The virus in question (its technical name is Pseudogymnoascus destructans partitivirus-pa) infects the fungus (Pseudogymnoascus destructans) that causes white-nose syndrome. Roossinck said so far, it’s been found on every North American bat with the disease.

But while the fungus seems to be identical on every bat with white-nose syndrome, the virus varies between regions.

“So you can’t really tell where [white-nose syndrome] is moving around because [the fungi] all look exactly the same,” Roossinck said. “The virus has variation in it. So that’s the tool that we’re using now to try to understand how the fungus spreads.”

So, when a bat travels 100 miles from a colony in Kentucky to a colony in Ohio, scientists could be able to trace the particular Kentucky-virus it brought with it and study its trajectory.

Do bats of one species spread white-nose syndrome more readily to others of the same species? Roossinck said the virus may provide those answers, and may even help scientists make inroads into figuring out how to eradicate white-nose syndrome.

Tags: 
environment
white nose

Related Content

Getting Rid Of The EPA’S Clean Power Plan May Be Easier Said Than Done

By Dec 28, 2016
Erica Peterson

President-Elect Donald Trump has said he will revoke numerous federal regulations when he takes office, including the Obama administration’s rules to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from power plants. But while Trump’s Environmental Protection Agency may choose to turn a blind eye when it comes to enforcing the standard, getting rid of the Clean Power Plan entirely may be easier said than done.

More than two dozen other states and state agencies are already suing to overturn the regulation, which regulates carbon dioxide emissions from power plants.

Study Finds Storm Frequency, Intensity Will Increase By End Of Century

By Dec 5, 2016
Erica Peterson

Overall, Kentucky is getting drier. Droughts are becoming a more common occurrence — affecting everything from agriculture to the frequency of forest fires.

But despite the fact that we’re seeing overall less rain, there’s more coming all at once.

“You can already see this in observational records, that the downpours are getting more extreme,” said Andreas Prein.

He’s a scientist at the National Center for Atmospheric Research, and his new study released Monday quantifies how much regions across the country can expect storm intensity and frequency to increase by the end of the century, due to climate change.

There are significant implications for urban areas when lots of rain comes all at once, overflowing sewers, flooding and stormwater runoff. But intense rainfall is also a real problem for Kentucky’s farmers.

Kentuckians Urge More Strenuous Review Of Proposed NGL Pipeline

By Dec 1, 2016
Erica Peterson

The proposed conversion of a natural gas pipeline across Kentucky is moving forward.

Friday is the final day to comment on a draft environmental assessment that found the project would have no significant environmental impacts. But environmental groups and residents affected by the pipeline say the project deserves a more thorough analysis.

In 2013, energy company Kinder Morgan announced it planned to stop carrying natural gas through the 1,400-mile Tennessee Gas Pipeline. Instead, it would convert the pipeline to carry natural gas liquids (NGLs) and reverse its flow.

NGLs are the byproduct of drilling for natural gas and contain hydrocarbons like butane, ethane and propane. They’re used in manufacturing plastics and other materials.

Report: Pipeline Wouldn't Cause Major Environmental Problems

By Associated Press Nov 4, 2016
Public News Service

Federal Energy Regulatory Commission staffers say a proposed natural gas pipeline that runs through Kentucky would not have a significant environmental impact — but people concerned about potential environmental problems continue to oppose the project.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that the staffers made the recommendation in a report issued this week. If the commission agrees, it could allow the project to go forward without a more detailed, time-consuming environmental impact study.

The Tennessee Natural Gas Pipeline passes through 18 Kentucky counties — and crosses over Herrington Lake, a source of drinking water for Danville. Parent company Kinder Morgan wants to convert it from carrying natural gas to natural gas liquids.

Pipeline opponents have expressed concerns that include the potential for explosions and breaks that would contaminate water and soil.

Toxic Legacy: “Teflon” Chemical Sticks Around In Water Supplies

By Glynis Board Oct 24, 2016
Dave Mistich, WVPB

For more than half a century along the Ohio River, the chemical company DuPont provided jobs for thousands of people. One chemical they produced is PFOA, commonly known as C8. It was a remarkably useful compound, used in “Teflon” non-stick cookware, stain-resistant fabrics, and even in some food wrappers.

Over time, researchers have found that C8 is also toxic. DuPont and other companies phased out U.S. production a few years ago. Now it’s made in China.

But because the chemical can persist in water, communities along the Ohio River — and around the U.S. — are still grappling with the environmental fallout of contamination from C8 and similar chemicals. The ReSource generated a map using water testing data available from the U.S. EPA. It shows 12 water systems in 10 counties in Ohio, Kentucky, and West Virginia where these chemicals were detected in the water.

The Environmental Protection Agency issued a health advisory this year for C8 levels in drinking water, and many of the water systems that detected C8 and related chemicals found them at levels lower than the EPA advisory. However, a growing body of science indicates that the EPA advisory level is not sufficiently protective of human health, and many researchers recommend far more restrictive thresholds for exposure.