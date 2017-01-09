New Henderson School of Fine Arts Application Deadline Extended to Jan. 17

Students still have time to apply to the new School of Fine Arts at Henderson County High School. The original deadline for students to apply was Jan. 10, but because Henderson County schools were closed for two snow days recently, the deadline has been moved to Tuesday, Jan. 17. The high school is creating the school within a school to offer tracks, or “pathways,” in visual arts, dance, theater, voice and instrumental music.

Andrew Miller is choir director at Henderson County High School and says he sees a lot of interest in the project.

“I’ve been out speaking to the middle schools, at north and south middle school here in Henderson County, and even to Holy Name, our Catholic school here in the county and I’ve gotten a really nice response. There’s been a lot of questions and emails coming in and I have a feeling there are quite a few students who are waiting until right up to the deadline.”

He says students who are accepted into the School for the Arts will still keep their career options open.

“We aren’t going to try and force them into a career in the arts. I might have some of my voice students who are very interested in going into music education or music performance and I will work with those students as much as I can, but I will also work with those students who think they might want to be doctors or lawyers or any other vocations.”

Miller says about 30 applications have come in so far. Students who are in eighth grade and those who are freshman now at Henderson County High School can apply. The School of the Arts will begin in the fall.