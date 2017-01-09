New Henderson School of Fine Arts Application Deadline Extended to Jan. 17

By 5 seconds ago

Credit Henderson County High School

Students still have time to apply to the new School of Fine Arts at Henderson County High School. The original deadline for students to apply was Jan. 10, but because Henderson County schools were closed for two snow days recently, the deadline has been moved to Tuesday, Jan. 17. The high school is creating the school within a school to offer tracks,  or  “pathways,” in visual arts, dance, theater, voice and instrumental music. 

Andrew Miller is choir director at Henderson County High School and says he sees a lot of interest in the project.

“I’ve been out speaking to the middle schools, at north and south middle school here in Henderson County, and even to Holy Name, our Catholic school here in the county and I’ve gotten a really nice response. There’s been a lot of questions and emails coming in and I have a feeling there are quite a few students who are waiting until right up to the deadline.”

He says students who are accepted into the School for the Arts will still keep their career options open.

“We aren’t going to try and force them into a career in the arts. I might have some of my voice students who are very interested in going into music education or music performance and I will work with those students as much as I can, but I will also work with those students who think they might want to be doctors or lawyers or any other vocations.”

Miller says about 30 applications have come in so far.  Students who are in eighth grade and those who are freshman now at Henderson County High School can apply. The School of the Arts will begin in the fall.

Tags: 
Henderson County High School
Henderson Community College
Henderson

Related Content

Henderson County Program Helping Troubled Youth, Could Serve as Model for Other Areas

By Associated Press Mar 1, 2014

A Henderson County program that helps troubled high school students turn their lives around is getting statewide attention because of its success rate.

Since the Center for Youth Justice Services opened a year and a half ago at Henderson County High School, it has served about 130 students and cut down the number referred to court. The center offers services for behavioral, family and school-related problems.

Student Le-Onta Carey told The Gleaner that the center gave her the support and resources she needed to turn her life around. She says last year, she was struggling in classes and on the path to court. Now, she has clear goals and direction.

Steve Steiner, who is director of pupil personnel at Henderson County schools, says there is interest in expanding the program to other schools.

Behavior Assessment Team Formed at Henderson Community College

By Associated Press Apr 29, 2013

Officials at Henderson Community College want to increase campus safety.

The college's dean of student affairs Patty Mitchell said a new team's purpose is to identify any person on campus who is exhibiting threatening behavior toward themselves or others. Mitchell says school employees will be trained in how to determine whether behavior is threatening. She said those who witness such behavior will report it to the behavior assessment team, which will then deal with it in a manner appropriate for the situation.

Officials say shootings do happen at community colleges, noting a deadly one at Hazard Community College in January.

Electric Plant to Bring Hundreds of Jobs, Millions of Dollars to Henderson

By Sep 20, 2016
Creative Commons

A new $700 million power generating plant in Henderson is expected to create as many as 500 temporary construction jobs.

Thirty permanent jobs will be created once HenderSun is up and running.

HenderSun will burn natural gas to produce electricity.

Construction on the 100 acre plant will begin next year. An opening date of 2020 is planned.

Alzheimer's Group : Those Caring for Loved Ones With Dementia Can't Do It Alone

By Aug 3, 2015
Flickr/Creative Commons/Ann Gordon

An estimated 80,000 Kentuckians are serving as caregivers to family members suffering from Alzheimer’s or dementia.

The Greater Kentucky-Southern Indiana chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association wants more of those caregivers to be better informed about resources available to them.

Community Outreach Coordinator Helene French says one of the most important lessons she tries to get across to caregivers is that they can’t do it alone.

“You need to build a team, and think about what that team is going to look like--of family and friends, neighbors, people in your community, your physician, and nurses, and community resources.”

French says caregivers should look into government and private programs that provide help with respite care for those with dementia. Some of the governmental services available are income-based, while others aren’t.