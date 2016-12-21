New Hotel in Downtown Owensboro Announced

By 16 hours ago

Credit Owensboro Convention Center

Construction on a new hotel in downtown Owensboro will begin next summer. The new hotel will hold 110 to 120 rooms. The Owensboro Messenger Inquirer reports it will bring the number of rooms within a block of the convention center to about four hundred.

One of the project’s partners, Jack Wells, said the brand of the new hotel will be announced in a few months. The project should includes up to 160 new apartments but those plans are flexible. Wells said the estimated cost will be more than $33 million. He expects construction to be complete in the summer of 2018.

The addition of new hotels to Owensboro’s downtown has been a big priority for local business and political leaders. The Owensboro Convention Center and a Hampton Inn and Suites were both opened in 2014. Those facilities helped make up for the loss of the Executive Inn Rivermont Hotel, which was demolished in 2009.

 

Tags: 
Owensboro
hotel
downtown redevelopment

Related Content

Owensboro's Hotels Are Filling Up

By Apr 4, 2016
City of Owensboro

Owensboro's hotels and motels are putting a lot more heads in beds.

The Messenger-Inquirer reports in the past two years alone, hotel revenues jumped 36 percent up to nearly 22-million dollars, and this year is already 13 percent ahead of 2015.

The upsurge really took off in 2014 with the openings of both the Owensboro Convention Center and the Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Downtown Owensboro/Waterfront. Plus, a third 90 room downtown hotel is planned near the convention center with a possible opening in 2018.

New Hotels Headed to Downtown Owensboro

By Mar 9, 2012
wku public radio

Owensboro leaders announced Friday a project that will invest 44 million dollars in the city's downtown area. A key portion of that investment will be a new convention class Holiday Inn hotel, to be located on the west side of the newly planned convention center. In addition,  Boardwalk Pipeline Partners LP has come to a preliminary agreement with the Riverfront Jam, LLC developers to relocate the Owensboro office to a downtown location.

Owensboro Riverport Breaks Records in Revenue and Volume

By Rhonda Miller Sep 1, 2015
Rhonda J. Miller

The Owensboro Riverport is in a growth mode. The port on the Ohio River broke records for both revenue and volume for the 2014-2015 fiscal year. President and CEO of the Owensboro Riverport Authority Brian Wright says there are two main reasons for the growth in business. 

“The primary drivers of our record year stem from inbound metals and our new facility we’re in the process of building, a new milling facility for sodium bicarbonate.”

Much of the metal arriving by barge and rail is aluminum that’s distributed mainly to automotive businesses within 200 miles of the port. 

That’s different than the aluminum made by Century Aluminum, which recently announced it’s idling its smelting operation in Hawesville, which has nearly 600 employees.

The other major growth segment at the port is from a 10-year contract with Solvay Chemicals  for milling sodium bicarbonate.  