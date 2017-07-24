New Mandate Requires Face Protection for Kentucky's High School Softball Players

Kentucky has become the first state in the nation to mandate the use of face protection for high school softball players.

The new rule applies to pitchers, first basemen, and third basemen. The Kentucky High School Athletic Association's Board of Control approved the new rule at a meeting on July 15.

KHSAA Assistant Commissioner Darren Bilberry says there have been too many reports of injuries in recent years.

"The ones to the head, face, and eyes are the most severe," Bilberry stated. "When they receive the ball coming off the bat and it hits you in the face, obviously the injury is going to be severe."

The KHSAA made a recommendation in 2014 that Kentucky schools use protective equipment in softball, but it was not required. The new mandate will go into effect for the 2018 season.

The KHSAA submitted the proposal to the National Federation of High School Sports at its summer meeting, but the recommendation was not approved nationally.