New Pulaski County Drug Treatment Center to Help Female Patients in Underserved Area

Pulaski County is getting a residential drug treatment center for women.

The 100 bed facility is one of the larger treatment centers in Kentucky and will only serve female patients. An opening date has not yet been set.

Kim Worley is the operations director at Adanta, a behavioral health service investing in the center. He said there’s a major need for drug treatment programs in the Somerset area.

“Our region of the state is one of the ones that's worst represented in terms of some of the statistics for these people dealing with these problems. And there was nothing down here for them,” Worley said.

He said the treatment that will be offered at the center has a solid track record of success.

“So all of those people that have been through the program have been able to show you know how effective this is,” Worley said.

The center was originally meant to host male patients. But it was changed to a facility for female addicts based on referrals from the state department of corrections. Those that are accepted into the program cannot be violent or sex offenders.

The drug treatment center in Somerset will be the thirteenth facility of its kind in Kentucky, and cost $7.5 million.