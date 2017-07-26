New Scam in Kentucky Claims to Represent Group Raising Money for Veterans

One of the latest scams making the rounds in Kentucky involves a caller who claims to be raising money to cover Veterans Affairs medical bills and aid homeless veterans.

The caller claims to represent a bogus charity called “Coalition for Veterans of America.”

The Kentucky Attorney General’s Office says its received multiple reports from Kentuckians—including one from state police—who say they’ve been contacted by the scammers.

The AG’s office is working with the state Department of Veterans Affairs to increase awareness of the scam, especially among military veterans and their families.

Those wanting to make charitable contributions can verify the legitimacy of organizations by going to CharityNavigator.org

The Kentucky Attorney General’s Consumer Protection website offers a list of active charitable giving campaigns in the state at its website.