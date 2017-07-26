New Scam in Kentucky Claims to Represent Group Raising Money for Veterans

Credit U.S. Army

One of the latest scams making the rounds in Kentucky involves a caller who claims to be raising money to cover Veterans Affairs medical bills and aid homeless veterans.

The caller claims to represent a bogus charity called “Coalition for Veterans of America.”

The Kentucky Attorney General’s Office says its received multiple reports from Kentuckians—including one from state police—who say they’ve been contacted by the scammers.

The AG’s office is working with the state Department of Veterans Affairs to increase awareness of the scam, especially among military veterans and their families.

Those wanting to make charitable contributions can verify the legitimacy of organizations by going to CharityNavigator.org

The Kentucky Attorney General’s Consumer Protection website offers a list of active charitable giving campaigns in the state at its website.

Radcliff Veterans Center Opens with Focus on Quality of Life and Quality Health Care

By Jul 19, 2017
Rhonda J Miller

Dignitaries from state and local government, and the military, will officially open the new Radcliff Veterans Center on July 21.

The center is a bright, comfortable skilled nursing facility that has the feeling of a lodge. It’s located on 200 peaceful acres donated by Fort Knox.

The first residents began arriving in May. One of residents of the first "household" of 10 veterans is William Wester.

When you get to  Wester’s room, it’s clear that this slim man with a twinkle in his eye is looking toward the future, beyond his current 101 years.

"I’m going on 102," he said.

Bowling Green Veterans Nursing Home Still Many Years Away

By Jul 12, 2017
Lisa Autry

Veterans advocates say the hard part has just begun as Bowling Green seeks to open the state’s fifth veterans nursing home. 

Officials from the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs offered a sobering update Tuesday to area lawmakers and veterans at the American Legion Post in Bowling Green. 

During this year’s General Assembly session, lawmakers authorized $10 million in state funding for a 90-bed skilled nursing facility, but the money hasn’t actually been appropriated.

Here's How Active Duty Military and Veterans Can Share Their Stories

By Barbara Deeb Jul 3, 2017
Creative Commons

Military veterans from throughout the region are being encouraged to share their stories. 

In cooperation with the Library of Congress, the Warren County Public Library is offering the Veteran’s Oral History Project.  Branch Manager Ashley Fowlkes says military personnel both active and those who served in peacetime are encouraged to make an appointment to preserve their stories.

Once the oral histories are recorded they are uploaded to the Warren County Public Libraries You Tube channel.  Those stories that meet the criteria of the Library of Congress model will be sent there for preservation.


Army Offering Incentives to Meet Goal of 28,000 More Soldiers by End of September

By Jun 15, 2017
U.S. Army, Sgt. Neysa Canfield

The Army’s Human Resources Command at Fort Knox, Kentucky is playing a major role in meeting ambitious  enlistment targets in the coming months. The Army is offering cash and other incentives to meet its national goals.

The Army aims to add 28,000 soldiers by the end of September. That will bring the total personnel to just over one million, the number approved under the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2017. 

“In essence, the Army is hiring again," said Bill Costello, a spokesman for the Army Human Resources Command at Fort Knox. "Where we had been in a position to minimize or reduce the size of the force under the previous administration, the current administration has authorized us to increase our force structure and right now we’re taking some concrete steps to get that done.”

Hughes Becomes New Commander for Ft. Knox

By May 26, 2016
Ft. Knox Army Post

Maj. Gen. Christopher Hughes is the new Commanding General at Fort Knox.

He assumes the position previously held by Maj. Gen. Peggy Combs, who was the post's first female commander. She'll be the new chief of staff of the Northern Command Headquarters at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Hughes comes to Fort Knox after serving a two year term as chief of staff for the Army's Pacific Command at Fort Shafter, Hawaii.

One of the Commanding General's major responsibilities is guiding the Cadet Command at Fort Knox.