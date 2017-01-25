Next Likely WKU President Visits Campus This Week

The man chosen as the preferred candidate to lead Western Kentucky University is meeting with the campus community this week.

Dr. Timothy Caboni comes from the University of Kansas where he serves as Vice Chancellor of Public Affairs. He brings experience in teaching, administration, fundraising, communications, and legislative relations.

Dr. Tamela Smith represents staff members on the Board of Regents, and says she hopes their concerns will be recognized by the next president.

"There's things we're behind on for compensation. We had over 22% turnover in 2015 and outsourced 200 staff positions in 2016," Smith stated. "Those are significant issues that affect morale."

Staff will get to meet with Dr. Caboni on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. A student forum will follow at 1:30 p.m., and faculty will meet with him at 3:00 p.m. All of the meetings will occur in the Downing Student Union. At 5:00 p.m., a public\community reception will be held at the Augenstein Alumni Center.

The Board of Regents will consider making a formal offer to Caboni during a meeting on Friday. If hired, he would begin his duties July 1.

Caboni would replace Dr. Gary Ransdell who is retiring after 20 years leading WKU.