Nickel Tax Approved for Daviess County School Projects

The Daviess County Board of Education has approved a controversial nickel tax to fund school construction and renovation. 

The nickel tax is the equivalent of 5.7 cents per $100 of assessed property value.  By law, the school system can use the revenue only for facilities. 

Assistant Superintendent Matt Robbins says the tax will pay to renovate Apollo High School and replace the 85-year-old Daviess County Middle School.

"Daviess County Middle School is categorized as a category five facility, which means it's in the worst condition of those in the state," Robbins told WKU Public Radio.  "Apollo is just the next rung on the ladder as a category four facility. The rest of our facilities are either in a three, two, or one category, which puts it into perspective."

Former Daviess County Commissioner Gary Boswell says he believes citizens are tired of tax increases and is considering leading a recall petition.  Robbins says he understands the frustrations, but adds the need isn’t going away.  Robbins thinks the longer the district waits to renovate and replace the schools, the more it will cost.

The nickel tax will increase the current rate of 64.8 cents per  $100 of assessed property value to 70.5 cents per $100 of assessed property value.  According to the Census Bureau, the median home value in Daviess County is $115,400.  That means taxpayers, on average, will pay $5.50 per month or $66 annually.

Daviess County Public Schools

Owensboro Launches Program to Match Young Refugees with Summer Jobs

By May 1, 2017
Western Kentucky Botanical Garden

Forty young refugees in Owensboro will get jobs this summer thanks to a workforce training grant. The $45,000 grant is from the group Catholic Charities and is being administered through its Kentucky Office of Refugees.  

Karri Calhoun at Owensboro Community and Technical College is coordinator of the ‘Summer Refugee Youth Program.’ She says the project will begin with a newly-developed course called ‘The American Workplace.’            

“At the beginning of the summer, May 30 through June 2, we’re going to offer a course where we’re talking about employability skills, such as attitude, attendance, even small things such as clocking in and out, how to use public transportation and interviews.”

New Superintendent Named for Daviess County Public Schools

By Mar 20, 2017
Daviess County Public Schools

The Daviess County Board of Education has named its new superintendent for public schools. He is Matt Robbins, the school district's current assistant superintendent for finance and operations. He began working in the school district in 1997.

Robbins has a master's degree in education administration from the University of Louisville and a bachelor's degree from the University of Kentucky. 

He will replace current superintendent Owens Saylor, who will retire at the end of June.

The Board of Education made the announcement at a special meeting March 20.

Robbins was one of three finalists for the position. The  board  also considered Casey Allen, superintendent of Ballard County Public Schools, and Jason Hamby, superintendent of Trigg  County Public Schools.

Owensboro Schools Face $1 Million Cut Under President Trump's Proposed Budget

By Mar 17, 2017
Owensboro Public Schools

Owensboro Public Schools would be hit with a cut of $1 million  a year if the proposed federal budget is approved.

Nick Brake, Superintendent of Owensboro Public Schools, was in Washington, D.C. during this past week meeting with the region’s Congressional delegation. He said he urged legislators to maintain critical funding for education. 

“We’re deeply concerned that this first budget proposal from the new administration doesn’t seem to prioritize an investment in education at all. In fact, it’s a devastating cut to education and that’s why I spent some time in Washington, D.C. this week to express my concern about this very issue.”

Brake said the proposed budget cuts would dramatically impact programs for disadvantaged students and those with disabilities.

Kentucky Farms to Food Banks Fielding Calls from Growers About 2017 Season

By Feb 26, 2017
Owensboro Regional Farmers Market

As farmers across Kentucky gear up for growing season, the Farms to Food Banks program is already getting calls from some who are interested in selling a portion of this year’s produce to help families in need.

The statewide project buys not-quite-perfect or extra produce and distributes it to more than 500 organizations. Those groups pass the food along to families in their region. 

Last year 385 farmers in 67 Kentucky counties participated in the effort.

Sally Nash of Daviess County said she sells mainly at the Owensboro Regional Farmers Market.

Daviess County Public Schools Upgrade Security with 250 New Cameras

By Jan 2, 2017

Public schools in Daviess County are getting 250 new security cameras.  

Assistant Superintendent for Finance and Operations Matt Robbins said the installation of the 250 cameras at 18 Daviess County schools is not in response to any threat or issue. He said the cameras will complement the district’s ongoing training for an active shooter situation and other emergencies. 

“This is just another measure in the long line of things we’re doing here to try to make sure our students and our staff are safe.”

Robbins said it’s a proactive measure to upgrade an eight-year-old system.

“What’s happened is there’s been a revolution in the technology with cameras over the course of that period of time, a tremendous revolution, I might add, and a capability that you can view remotely, you don’t even have to be on site, and you can move  them.”

He said the cost of the cameras has come down substantially in the past several years. The price tag of $158,000 covers all the schools. The district originally expected to pay that much for about 70 new cameras in each of the two high schools.  The installation began during the winter break and is expected to be complete by the end of this month.